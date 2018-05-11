JORDAN MORSE
Gatesville
4A girls pole vault
9 a.m.
AUBREY KELLY
Ellison
6A boys discus
10 a.m.
RYAN FESLER
Lampasas
4A boys pole vault
11 a.m.
CAMERON EVERTS
Lampasas
4A boys 300 hurdles
2:05 p.m.
TAYLOR RICH
ELIZABETH FORD
REGINA DEEN
SAMANTHA VARGAS
JACI McGREGOR
HOLLY WRIGHT
Salado
4A girls 1,600 relay
3:05 p.m.
THOMAS CAVALIERI
LUKE PALACIOS
ACE WHITEHEAD
CAMERON EVERTS
LANDER CHISHOLM
BRADY CARROLL
Lampasas
4A boys 1,600 relay
3:05 p.m.
ANTARES GILLESPIE
Ellison
6A boys shot put
5:30 p.m.
SULLIVAN SANDERS
Ellison
6A boys 110 hurdles
5:45 p.m.
DEVONTE COCHRAN
Killeen
6A boys triple jump
6 p.m.
KAYLEE HAUSAM
Belton
6A girls discus
7 p.m.
ADRESE ATKINS
SHAMELL ALLWOOD
JALEN FLOWERS
CALEB BRANDONG
A.J. PEMBERTON
D’MITRI FRAZIER
Harker Heights
6A boys 1,600 relay
8:25 p.m.
