JORDAN MORSE

Gatesville

4A girls pole vault

9 a.m.

AUBREY KELLY

Ellison

6A boys discus

10 a.m.

RYAN FESLER

Lampasas

4A boys pole vault

11 a.m.

CAMERON EVERTS

Lampasas

4A boys 300 hurdles

2:05 p.m.

TAYLOR RICH

ELIZABETH FORD

REGINA DEEN

SAMANTHA VARGAS

JACI McGREGOR

HOLLY WRIGHT

Salado

4A girls 1,600 relay

3:05 p.m.

THOMAS CAVALIERI

LUKE PALACIOS

ACE WHITEHEAD

CAMERON EVERTS

LANDER CHISHOLM

BRADY CARROLL

Lampasas

4A boys 1,600 relay

3:05 p.m.

ANTARES GILLESPIE

Ellison

6A boys shot put

5:30 p.m.

SULLIVAN SANDERS

Ellison

6A boys 110 hurdles

5:45 p.m.

DEVONTE COCHRAN

Killeen

6A boys triple jump

6 p.m.

KAYLEE HAUSAM

Belton

6A girls discus

7 p.m.

ADRESE ATKINS

SHAMELL ALLWOOD

JALEN FLOWERS

CALEB BRANDONG

A.J. PEMBERTON

D’MITRI FRAZIER

Harker Heights

6A boys 1,600 relay

8:25 p.m.

