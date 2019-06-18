Alina Salazar understands it is an honor. She also knows it is a responsibility.
Copperas Cove’s catcher capped off her sophomore season with an impressive accolade, landing on the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A All-State Softball Team.
It is not an award she takes lightly.
“This is definitely a confidence booster,” Salazar said, “but it also means I have work harder to prove that I deserved to be nominated.
It’s a really great experience, but it is just a stepping stone for me to keep working hard improving.
“I’m already focused on making the team again next year.”
As a freshman, Salazar was placed on the all-district second team as a catcher before receiving first-team recognition this season despite the Lady Bulldawgs missing the playoffs.
She was one of only nine sophomores to make the Class 6A squad, but admittedly, Salazar did not initially fully comprehend the accomplishment.
“At first,” she said, “I really didn’t even know what all-state was, but once they explained it to me, I felt really thankful and that all my hard work was paying off.
“I was shocked at first, but now I’m just happy.”
A trio of Belton standouts completed the area’s players selected to the team.
After finishing tied for ninth in the state poll following a run to the regional semifinals, Avery Drake, Paige Nunes and Caleigh Robinson each earned all-state honors.
For Robinson and Drake, it was another award to add to their benchmark season.
The Lady Tigers led the state in home runs (53) en route to a 33-9 overall record, including an undefeated District 12-6A championship with Drake being selected unanimously to the all-district first team and Robinson being named co-offensive player of the year.
“It’s definitely neat to see them go out with some recognition,” said Belton head coach Matt Blackburn of his seniors. “Both were recognized last year at the state level, and they both broke a lot of their own single-season records.
“They deserve it.”
Now, Nunes will look to produce multiple appearances on the all-state list.
A sophomore, Nunes was named the all-district most valuable player, posting a .488 batting average to go with 59 hits, including 10 home runs and a team-high 16 doubles, 46 RBIs, and 39 runs scored.
Although Blackburn hopes to see the statistics improve next season, he also hopes to see his catcher grow in other ways.
“As a sophomore,” Blackburn said, “you are kind of hesitant to take any sort of leadership role, especially on a senior-heavy team like we had this year, but next year, the obvious move for her is to step up as a leader.
“She needs to be a leader day in and day out.”
AREA PLAYERS ON TGCA 6A ALL-STATE TEAM
- Avery Drake, sr., Belton
- Paige Nunes, soph., Belton
- Caleigh Robinson, sr., Belton
- Alina Salazar, soph., Copperas Cove
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.