Two weeks ago, Lampasas won the regional team title. Now, two Badgers are looking to capture individual accolades.
After producing first-placing showings in their respective weight classes as Lampasas captured the Region II, Division II championship, Preston Fox and Jack Jerome earned spots among the sport’s elite for Saturday’s Class 4A Texas High School Powerlifting Association State Championships.
Held at Abilene’s Taylor County Expo Center, the Badgers will look to build on their regional outings.
Competing in the 123-pound division, Fox won the regional championship by 75 pounds, totaling 915 pounds with a 330-pound squat, 225-pound bench press and 360-pound deadlift. Jerome won the 165-pound weight class with 1,300 pounds (525 squat, 315 bench press, 460 deadlift).
Gatesville also qualified a pair of lifters for the state meet.
Kyle Strimiska fell 15 pounds shy of a regional championship, placing second with a total of 1,500 pounds in the super heavyweight division, including a field-best 380-pound bench press. Additionally, he posted a 600-pound squat and a 520-pound deadlift.
In the 275-pound weight class, Hornets senior Jim Hitchcock finished second, using a 675-pound squat, 335-pound bench press and 600-pound deadlift to total 1,610 pounds.
The area’s final competitor at the meet is Salado’s Connor Cook, who won the 198-pound division title at regionals. He totaled 1,515 pounds — 140 pounds more than second place — with a 600-pound squat, 360-pound bench press and 555-pound deadlift.
There will be five more local lifters among the field at the Class 6A state meet.
Ellison advanced two athletes after Treston Hudnall and Yakariel Young each emerged from the Region II, Division I meet with silver medals.
Hudnall produced the top bench press in the 148-pound weight class with a 340-pound lift and added a 435-pound squat and 475-pound deadlift to total 1,250 pounds. Young finished with 1,400 pounds (530 squat, 335 bench press, 535 deadlift).
Like the Eagles, Belton qualified a pair of lifters for the state meet.
Devyn Raper, a 181-pounder, hoisted a total of 1,270 pounds (450 squat, 295 bench press, 525 deadlift) to place second at regionals, while teammate Sidney Sherwood finished with a fourth-place total of 1,550 pounds in the 275-pound weight class. Sherwood had a 650-pound squat, 445-pound bench press and 455-deadlift.
Copperas Cove junior Aaron Shanahan rounds out the area competitors after qualifying with a runner-up showing at regionals. The super heavyweight totaled 1,615 pounds (650 squat, 360 bench press, 605 deadlift) to advance.
Early weigh-ins will take place today from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. with Saturday’s weigh-ins beginning at 6:30 a.m. Lifting starts Saturday at 8:45 a.m.
