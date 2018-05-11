Several area soccer players were honored by the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches for their performances this season.
Salado senior keeper Trey Sheppard and Lampasas junior defender Jonathan Gutheridge were named to the Class 4A All-State First Team.
Salado senior defender Manuel Magadan was selected to the All-State Second Team. Senior forward Constantinos Loullis earned All-State Honorable Mention.
Lampasas senior keeper Johnnie McGehee earned All-Region First Team honors.
In Class 6A, Shoemaker junior forward Vance Brown was picked to the All-Region First Team, and Copperas Cove sophomore midfielder Ray Barros earned a spot on the second team.
Two Salado girls were picked to the Class 4A All-Region First Team: senior defender Reagan Morreale and sophomore midfielder Hannah Reavis.
Belton had two players earn All-Region First Team honors in Class 6A: sophomore keeper Gracie Green and junior defender Erica Anderson.
Barnwell gets a second albatross on 1st hole at Hills of Cove
For the second time in his life, Chuck Barnwell accomplished the rarest of golf feats Wednesday, recording a 3-under-par albatross, or double eagle, on the par-5 first hole at Hills of Cove Golf Course in Copperas Cove.
Barnwell holed out his second shot with a 3-wood. He said the shot was witnessed by Ron Spate and Tony Horton.
Barnwell said he would capitalize on his good fortune by buying a lotto ticket today.
Barnwell said he recorded a 2 on the same hole “probably 20 years ago."
