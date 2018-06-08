The Fellowship of Christian Athletes Victory Bowl all-star softball game will have three area softball players competing as Belton’s Bethany Edwards, Copperas Cove’s Addison Cook and Lampasas’ Kyndal Moyer cap off their high school careers in the contest.
Edwards and the Tigers ended the season 30-7-1 overall before being eliminated by Wylie in the Class 6A area round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Lampasas advanced to the Class 4A playoffs before being eliminated by the Caldwell Lady Hornets.
Moyer will play for the Blue team, while Edwards and Cook will both play for the Red team.
The Blue team will be led by Kerens head coach KeAaron Kinney, Lampasas’ Drew Cleavinger and Megan Niuwenhuis, of Rosebud-Lott.
Andrea Holdbrook, of McGregor, Mike Carranza, of Holy Trinity, and Lisa Czajkowski, of China Spring, will serve as coaches for the Red team.
The all-star game pulls together recently graduated seniors from Central Texas, and athletes are nominated by their coaches before being selected by the Victory Bowl staff.
The athletes come together to compete but also spend the early part of the week participating in various service projects and clinics in an effort to give back to the community.
The start is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Dee Dillon Softball Field in Belton.
Parking is free, and admission for the contest is $5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.