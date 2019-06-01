Despite the fall being months away, area football players are already turning their attention toward winning a championship.
Long before suiting up on Friday nights, though, some are already in pursuit of a title.
Squads across the state are making trips from city to city, hoping to secure a berth in the upcoming Texas 7-on-7 Championships, and area programs are no different.
Almost every local team has a state qualifying tournament in the next few weeks, including three of the four Killeen Independent School District teams.
Ellison has two state qualifying tournaments on its schedule, beginning Friday, when it travels to play at Abilene, where a pair of state berths will be on the line. Then, on June 14, the Eagles will take part in the New Caney SQT.
On the same date, Shoemaker, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove and Belton will also compete.
The Grey Wolves, Knights and Tigers will be among 16 teams battling for two state berths at the College Station SQT, while the Bulldawgs are set to play at the Austin Westlake SQT. Belton also has a trip to the Garland Rowlett SQT tentatively scheduled.
Killeen will not be competing in any state qualifying tournaments this summer.
The two-day, Division I state tournament begins June 28 at College Station.
Looking to earn a spot in the Division II state tournament, Gatesville and Lampasas will be among the 16 teams on hand at the Brownwood SQT on June 8. The following Saturday, Salado will travel to the Tuscola Jim Ned SQT.
Also held at College Station, the Division II state tournament starts June 27.
