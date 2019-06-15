Preston Mills and Edward Eakin earned awards, but they also built a foundation.
Ellison’s standout seniors each delivered impressive seasons, guiding the program back into the playoffs for the first time since 2010, and they were honored for their efforts.
The Eagles capped off their high school careers by landing on the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 6A All-State Team.
While the accolades are significant, after years of struggling to gain relevance as a team, it merely adds to their legacies.
“Four years ago,” Ellison head coach Ty Oppermann said, “we were just trying to win more games than we lost. Now, we’re looking at being a playoff team, we’re shooting for 20 wins in a season and kids want their name on the all-state list.
“Guys want to be the next Preston or Edward. They want to be the next one to do it, and that’s how programs get built.”
After combining to lead the Eagles in virtually every offensive category, Eakin, a first baseman, and Mills, an outfielder, were each placed on the all-state second team at their respective positions.
It is Mills’ second consecutive appearance on the list following third-team recognition as a junior.
Like Eakin, Mills, who was named 12-6A Offensive MVP after producing an above .500 batting average in district, spent four years on Ellison’s varsity roster and understands the effort it took to alter the program’s trajectory. He also knows it is important to be an example for future Eagles to strive for.
“This proves to the younger guys that hard work pays off,” Mills said. “And I’m just glad that some got a taste of success in their freshman and sophomore years, so they have the feel for it moving forward.
“I’m proof that if you work hard, then your dreams can come true.”
Eakin agreed.
“I think this will motivate a lot of the younger players,” he said. “A lot of them looked up to us this year, and this gives them goals to try to obtain.
“I loved getting to be a leader this year and help guys get the hang of things and begin feeling more comfortable at the varsity level.”
The Eagles were not the only District 12-6A players to be honored, though.
Harker Heights catcher Jackson Rinehart and Belton senior pitcher Dylan Blomquist also landed on the list. Rinehart was placed on the second team, and Blomquist was a third-team selection.
On the heels of earning a spot on the third team as a junior, Rinehart feels fulfilled after completing his year-long goal of improving on the showing.
“I can’t express how good it feels,” he said. “I can’t even put that into words.
“I just wanted to go out with a bang and make a statement for my school and myself.”
Now, with their high school careers complete, each walks away experiencing success at the highest level.
More importantly, they each built a foundation.
“There is a different mentality now,” Eakin said. “It is really cool to be able to help change the goals of future players and give them something to strive for.
“Hopefully, they just keep following this path to even better things.”
THSBCA 6A ALL-STATE TEAMS
Second Team
- C Jackson Rinehart, sr., Harker Heights
- 1B Edward Eakin, sr., Ellison
- OF Preston Mills, sr., Ellison
Third Team
- P Dylan Blomquist, sr., Belton
