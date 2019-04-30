The baseball playoffs begin today, and five area teams still have hopes of winning a state championship.
In Class 6A competition, Belton begins its playoff run at 7:30 p.m. against Tyler Lee. The bi-district contest will be played at Corsicana High School.
The Tigers, who placed second in the District 12-6A standings, enter the postseason with an overall record of 25-6-1 after winning 14 of their previous 16 games.
The Raiders are 14-15-1.
The winner of the one-game playoff advances to play the No. 4 Prosper-Lakeview Centennial winner in the area round.
The remainder of the series begin Thursday, and all four will be best-of-three.
Rockwall (23-8-2) hosts the opener against Copperas Cove at 7 p.m. with the Yellowjackets traveling to play at the Bulldawgs’ home field Friday at 8 p.m. Should the teams split the first two contests, Game 3 is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at the Waco ISD Athletic Complex.
Copperas Cove (17-11-1) is making its postseason debut under first-year head coach Bob Macy, bringing a four-game winning streak into the playoffs.
Either Sachse or Dallas Jesuit will serve as the second-round opponent for the Bulldawgs should they advance.
Ellison (18-15) returns to the playoffs for the first time since 2010 on Thursday, making the trek to No. 6 Rockwall-Heath (27-7) for the first game of a home-and-home against the Hawks. Game 2 is 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ellison with Game 3, if necessary, scheduled for Saturday at Waco’s Veterans Field, beginning at 2:30 p.m.
The winner between Rowlett and McKinney Boyd await the series winner.
Lampasas and Salado emerged from District 27-4A as the second and third seeds, respectively.
After producing its best district showing in more than a decade, the Badgers (17-12) open the postseason against Boerne (15-16) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Game 2 will be played Saturday at 4 p.m. with Game 3, if necessary, beginning 30 minutes after the conclusion of the second game.
All games in the series will be played at Dripping Springs High School.
The Eagles (14-14-2) begin their bi-district series against Wimberley (18-9-1) on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Pflugerville Connally High School. The squads will play Game 2 at 5 p.m. on Friday at the same location with a deciding third game following, if necessary.
If Lampasas wins its series, the Badgers would encounter either Bellville or Needville in the second round, while Salado would set up an area-round match-up with the No. 9 Fulshear-Navasota winner.
Second-round games will be played April 9-11.
TODAY
- Belton vs. Tyler Lee, at Corsicana HS, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
- Copperas Cove at Rockwall, Game 1, 7 p.m.
- Salado vs. Wimberley, Game 1, at Pflugerville Connally HS, 7 p.m.
- Ellison at Rockwall-Heath, Game 1, 7:30 p.m.
- Lampasas vs. Boerne, Game 1, at Dripping Springs HS, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
- Salado vs. Wimberley, Game 2, at Pflugerville Connally HS, 5 p.m. (Game 3, if necessary, to follow)
- Rockwall-Heath at Ellison, Game 2, 7:30 p.m.
- Rockwall at Copperas Cove, Game 2, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
- Ellison vs. Rockwall-Heath, Game 3 (if necessary), at Waco Veterans Field, 2:30 p.m.
- Copperas Cove vs. Rockwall, Game 3 (if necessary), at Waco ISD Athletic Complex, 3 p.m.
- Lampasas vs. Boerne, Game 2, at Dripping Springs, 4 p.m. (Game 3, if necessary, to follow)
