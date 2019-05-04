The Ellison Eagles were ready to play Game 2 of their best-of-three baseball playoff series Friday night against Rockwall-Heath.
But Mother Nature had other ideas.
As rain, thunder and lightning headed toward the Killeen area, Ellison pulled out the infield tarp just before 6:30 p.m. with every intention of waiting out the weather and playing.
Lightning kept pushing back the start time before Ellison coach Ty Oppermann and Rockwall-Heath coach Greg Harvey met at 8:30 p.m. to discuss the options for rescheduling.
The Eagles and the Hawks were already scheduled to play a potential Game 3 at 1:30 p.m. in Waco today, But the venue did not have an opening for a possible doubleheader. So the coaches agreed to finish the series at Rockwall-Heath, where the Eagles won the opening game 7-2 on Thursday.
Game 2 is set for 1:30 p.m., with Game 3, if necessary, to follow.
All other area playoff games were postponed as well.
Copperas Cove’s playoff series with Rockwall was set to resume today in Cove, but was moved late Friday night to Waxahachie High School. Game 2 is set for 3 p.m., with Game 3, if necessary, to follow. The Bulldawgs trail 1-0 in the best-of-three series.
Lampasas’ opening game in Dripping Springs was postponed in the third inning with Boerne leading 1-0. The best-of-three series was changed to a single-game playoff and play will resume where it left off at 4 p.m. today at Dripping Springs.
Belton’s single-game bi-district playoff with Tyler Lee is set for 3 p.m. at Corsicana.
Salado’s best-of-three series with Wimberley resumes today with Game 2 at Hutto High School. Game 3, if necessary, will follow. Wimberley leads the series 1-0.
In softball, Florence’s best-of-three area series against Karnes City resumes today at Marion. Game 2 is set for 11 a.m. Game 3, if necessary, will follow. Karnes City won the opener 12-3.
Belton’s best-of-three series with Prosper was moved to McKinney North for Game 2 today at noon. Game 3, if necessary, will follow. Belton leads the series 1-0.
With rain in the forecast the past few days, Oppermann had the infield at Eagles Field covered by a tarp since Tuesday.
“There was a pool of water in the outfield this morning,” he said Friday evening before the scheduled matchup was set to begin. “But the infield was dry.
“The guys from Killeen ISD did a great job getting the outfield ready for tonight.”
Alas, the weather spoiled those efforts.
