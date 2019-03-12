BELTON — Facing its most daunting test yet through District 12-6A play, the Belton Tigers relied on one of their senior leaders Tuesday night. Belton rode a strong pitching performance from Dylan Blomquist — who also provided timely hitting — to a 4-2 comeback over Waco Midway to remain perfect through district play.
Blomquist struck out eight batters and allowed two runs on six hits through 6 2/3 innings. He also went 1 for 2 at the plate, providing the game-tying base hit in the fifth inning, which was immediately followed by Preston Rozner’s RBI single to move Belton on top 3-2.
Cooper Bobcock made it 4-2 with an RBI double that hit off the right field wall in the sixth inning and Chase King struck out the final Midway batter of the game to keep Belton undefeated through district play.
Belton (14-4-1, 4-0) tallied four runs on five hits compared to Midway’s two runs on six hits. The Panthers (9-8, 2-1) started the game with three consecutive base hits, the third of which came off the bat of Tripp Clark, giving Midway an early 1-0 lead. JJ Davis grounded into a double play, but Joseph Redfield scored from third to move Midway on top 2-0 before Blomquist got out of the inning.
Belton responded with a run in the first inning as Logan Riggins drove in Chase Fentress with a ground ball to second base.
The Tigers put runners at first and second base with one out in the fifth inning. Fentress struck out to give Midway two outs in the frame, but Blomquist singled to left field to score pinch runner Jace Stephen and tie the game at 2.
Rozner also came through in the clutch for the Tigers with a ground ball to first base that he beat out, allowing Keagan Wolfe to score from second for the lead, 3-2.
Blomquist and Midway pitcher Jackson Berry matched each other on the mound through the second, third and fourth innings while both offenses stalled. Blomquist retired 12 of 14 batters stretching from the second through the fifth inning. Berry sat down eight of 10 Tigers before Belton rallied in the fifth.
Blomquist gave up a single to Will Rigney with one out in the seventh before striking out Rhett Grosz for the second out. But at the end of his allotted pitch count and the tying run at the plate, King replaced Blomquist on the mound and struck out Nolan Rodriguez to end it.
TUESDAY'S 12-6A SCORES
- Belton 4, Waco Midway 2
- Copperas Cove 6, Ellison 5, 10 innings
- Harker Heights 8, Waco 5, 9 innings
- Temple 11, Shoemaker 0
