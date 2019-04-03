HARKER HEIGHTS — The game just got out of hand for the Harker Heights Knights baseball team Tuesday night.
The last time these two teams met, in Belton, the Tigers ran away with an 11-0 win.
Looking to hand the Tigers their first district loss, the Knights took an early 3-1 lead before mistakes and wild pitches added up to a 10-4 loss.
Belton got off to a slow start before its bats got hot in the top of the fourth inning. The Tigers loaded the bases quickly. Cooper Babcock drew a walk. Logan Riggins singled, and Gunner Garrett was hit by a pitch.
Next up was Zach Alexander, who swung on the second pitch and knocked a two-run double into left field. A home run from Chase Fentress put the Tigers (10-0 12-6A) up 7-4 before the Knights (5-5) could end the inning.
The Knights had two runners on base in the bottom of the inning before Belton starting pitcher Dylan Blomquist struck out Chan Rinehart to end the inning.
The Tigers added single tallies in the top of the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
Blomquist threw a complete game, striking out 15 and allowing just one walk and eight hits.
Fentress finished 3 for 5 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Riggins was 2 for 3 with a double.
Harker Heights faces the Bulldawgs in Copperas Cove on Friday at 7 p.m. Belton hosts Killeen.
TUESDAY'S 12-6A SCORES
- Belton 10, Harker Heights 4
- Copperas Cove 8, Waco 1
- Ellison 14, Shoemaker 0
- Temple 4, Killeen 3, 10 innings
