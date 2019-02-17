Copperas Cove senior point guard Madison Griffon earned the top honor from league coaches as she was named MVP of the recently released All-District 12-6A girls basketball team.
Griffon led the Lady Dawgs to a 12-4 league finish, one game behind district champion Waco Midway. Cove was at or near the top of the league standings from start to finish.
Midway junior Shamaryah Duncan was named Offensive Player of the Year. Killeen High senior Mel Williams took the defensive honor.
Harker Heights freshman Angelique Morgan was the Newcomer of the Year, and Lady Knights coach Shirretha Nelson was the Coach of the Year.
Heights improved from 5-9 last year in District 8-6A to 12-4 in 12-6A. After a 1-2 start in league play, the Lady Knights won five straight to take the district lead and remained in the hunt for the league title right up to the final day.
Heights should be even better next season. Along with Morgan, the Lady Knights are returning all-district first-team selections Celise Bobbitt, Sierra Brooks and Brielle Dorsey. Second-team selections Destiny Pemberton and Emri Lovell will also be back. Heights also had three underclassmen earn honorable mention.
Cove should remain a strong contender, too. Griffon will be tough to replace, but all three of its other first-team selections — Madisen Honea, Kaysha McCloud and Leah Powell — are juniors.
Midway’s three other first-teamers were juniors Jakoriah Long and J’lynn Gus, and senior Keziah Bachert.
Williams and her fellow senior first-team selection Cierra Penn helped lead the Lady Roos to the playoffs.
Ellison also had two first-team selections in junior Alina Simon and freshman Evelyn Lorenzo.
Belton (senior Nathasha Blizzard), Temple (junior Wilashia Burleson) and Waco (senior Montierra Warren) each had one player on the first team.
Duncan, Simon, Griffon, McCloud and Bobbitt earned first-team honors a year ago in 8-6A.
Only six of the 19 players on the first team are seniors.
12-6A ALL-DISTRICT GIRLS TEAM
- MVP—Madison Griffon, sr., Copperas Cove.
- Offensive Player of the Year—Shamaryah Duncan, jr., Waco Midway.
- Defensive Player of the Year—Mel Williams, sr., Killeen.
- Newcomer of the Year—Angelique Morgan, fr., Harker Heights.
- Coach of the Year—Shirretha Nelson, Harker Heights.
FIRST TEAM
Cierra Penn, sr., Killeen; Alina Simon, jr., Ellison; Evelyn Lorenzo, fr., Ellison; Celise Bobbitt, jr., Harker Heights; Sierra Brooks, soph., Harker Heights; Brielle Dorsey, jr., Harker Heights; Madisen Honea, jr., Copperas Cove; Kaysha McCloud, jr., Copperas Cove; Leah Powell, jr., Copperas Cove;
Natasha Blizzard, sr., Belton; Wilashia Burleson, jr., Temple; Montierra Warren, sr., Waco; Jakoriah Long, jr., Midway; J’lynn Gus, jr., Midway; Keziah Bachert, Midway.
SECOND TEAM
Alexus Whiteside, sr., Killeen; Jaya Loney, sr., Killeen; Amani Bradshaw, sr., Ellison; Marliah Johnson, sr., Ellison; Destiny Pemberton, jr., Harker Heights; Emri Lovell, soph., Harker Heights; Jayda Carter, sr., Copperas Cove;
Nia Williams, sr., Belton; Presleigh York, sr., Belton; Janna Harvey, sr., Belton; Coryn Grovey, sr., Temple; Breyaunna Sigler, sr., Temple; Reagan Ridge, jr., Midway; Kim Rivers, sr., Midway; Alexa Velasquez, sr., Shoemaker.
HONORABLE MENTION
Danielle Byers, jr., Midway; Molly Weaver, sr., Midway; Cynaye Bobbitt, jr., Harker Heights; Ziah Ambrose, jr., Harker Heights; Empress Roberts, fr., Harker Heights; Chyla Johnson, sr., Copperas Cove; Keana Garrett, jr., Copperas Cove; A’zi Knotts, soph., Copperas Cove; Victoria Hendricks-Bell, sr., Killeen; Brianna Smiley, sr., Killeen; Zakiyah Upshaw, sr., Killeen;
DeAjia Brown, soph., Ellison; Arriana Faulks, jr., Ellison; Di’Ambria White, jr., Ellison; Elisa Priddy, sr., Belton; Jerrisha Rice, sr., Belton; Taliyah Johnson, Temple; Jalisa Perez, Temple; Chloe Mayfield, Temple; Umya Davis, Waco; Keturah Kins, Waco; Emi’jah Spencer, jr., Shoemaker; Celeste Galloway, sr., Shoemaker; Sierra Ousley, sr., Shoemaker.
