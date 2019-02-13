BELTON — With the addition of a pair of district teams, the oddity of playing a season, home and district opener at the same time was a reality for the Belton Lady Tigers.
They got plenty of looks at roster players in a slow-paced game that ended in the Lady Tigers topping Copperas Cove 10-1 Tuesday night.
A five-run first inning put the Lady Tigers in command from the start and offered plenty of breathing room for pitchers Taylor Tubbs and Hannah Kelley. Tubbs went four innings and allowed just one run on two hits with four strikeouts to get the victory.
The power-hitting Lady Tigers also got a pair of long balls from Caleigh Robinson and Paige Nunes.
Isabelle Gutierrez put the Lady Tigers on the board by stroking a two-run single to right to drive home Avery Drake and Robinson for a pair of runs in the opening frame.
Belton loaded the bases with Maddison Parker reaching on an error and a walk to Nunes. Harley Staton got aboard on an error and Madison Sniggs stroked a base hit to bring home three more to put the Lady Tigers on top 5-0.
The Lady Tigers incrementally added to their lead with a single run in each of the next three innings.
Robinson accounted for the run in the second inning with a solo home run, easily clearing the tall wall in center field.
The Lady Tigers threatened a big inning in the third by getting the bases load with Nunes starting things with a double. Nunes would score from the third with the bases loaded off an error and Belton led 7-0 through three innings.
Copperas Cove went deep for its only run of the game in the fifth. Alina Salazar turned on a Tubbs offering and bounced it off the top of the left-field wall for a solo home run.
Robinson led off the fourth with a double and scored later on a Nunes single for an 8-1 advantage.
Belton picked up two in the sixth when Nunes followed a Bethany Sherwood single with a smash over the left-field wall to make it 10-1.
Kelley pitched the final three innings for the Lady Tigers and held the Lady Bulldawgs at bay. Brooke Schmidt went the distance for Cove, allowing 11 hits.
Belton will play in the Bryan-College Station tournament this weekend beginning with a Thursday morning game against Splendora at College Station High. Copperas Cove heads to the Whitney tournament.
TUESDAY'S SOFTBALL
- Holland 7, Florence 2
- Marble Falls 7, Gatesville 4
- Rogers 6, Lampasas 3
District 12-6A
- Belton 10, Copperas Cove 1
- Temple 7, Harker Heights 6
- Waco Midway 22, Killeen 0, 4 innings
