Belton delivered a strong showing during the second day of the District 12-6A meet at Copperas Cove’s Bulldawg Stadium.
On the heels of advancing four runners into the area meet in the 3,200-meter run Tuesday, the Tigers and Lady Tigers returned Wednesday to compete in the field events and qualified a dozen more athletes in seven events.
Belton’s A.J. Payton won the discus with a heave measuring 157 feet, while teammate Brady Shadrick placed third in the pole vault, clearing 14-0. The pair will join the Tigers’ distance-running duo of Brysin Minosky (10 minutes, 30.02 seconds) and Eli Cable (10:32.59), who placed second and third, respectively, in the 3,200, at the area meet.
The top four finishers in each event qualify to compete at the area meet hosted by Waco Midway on April 19.
The Lady Tigers collected a pair of gold medals on the second day of district as Kaylee Hausam won the discus with a throw measuring 131-9.5, and teammate Ayana Jones posted a first-place distance of 18-0 in the long jump. Hausam also placed fourth in the shot put (36-11), and Jones was second in the long jump (36-1.5).
Brindley Bradford also qualified in two events for Belton, placing third in the triple jump (35-9) and fourth in the long jump (17-5).
Additionally for the Lady Tigers, Campbell Burnett was second in the shot put (38-1.5), Nylah Modesto was third in the long jump (17-7.5), K’Ailey Espiritu was fourth in the pole vault, and (9-0) Alexis Wade placed fourth in the discus (103-4)
Natasha De La Rosa (12:39.10) and Jordan Jones (12:44.16) finished second and third, respectively, for Belton in the 3,200 on Tuesday.
Ellison has the second most area qualifiers in the girls division to this point with three. Reagan Davies won the pole vault by clearing 10-3, while Lagi Ah Sang placed third in the shot put (37-3.5), and Alana Howard finished fourth in the triple jump (35-6.5).
Shoemaker’s Cherith Hicks emerged as a dual qualifier with a gold-medal showing in the shot put (43-11) and a second-place performance in the discus (107-6.5).
Copperas Cove’s Ja’aliyah Segrest (long jump, 2nd, 17-10.75) and Harker Heights’ Aimee Folger (pole vault, 2nd, 9-6) round out the area qualifiers.
Final results for the girls high jump were not available.
Coming off a first-place outing at the Texas Relays, Killeen senior Vodrick Carter won the boys triple jump with a distance of 47-1.5, beating out Ellison’s Stacy Brown (45-11) and Harker Heights’ Hezekiah Robinson (45-3.25), who placed second and third, respectively.
Two other Kangaroos also earned a berth at the area meet as Dakota Anderson-Kaapa finished in a tie for third place with Shoemaker’s Carlon Rivera in the discus as each posted a throw of 138-5.5, while Luke Noon placed fourth in the pole vault (13-6).
Kellen Avritt, of Copperas Cove, won the pole vault by clearing 15-0 with Ellison’s Timothy Doyle (14-0) following, and in the high jump, Harker Heights’ Kielan Smith (6-4) and Ellison’s Elijah Hicks (6-2) placed third and fourth, respectively.
Final results from the boys long jump and shot put were not available.
On Tuesday, Shoemaker’s Jeremias Serrano (9:50.68) won the 3,200, and Harker Heights’ Luke Lawhorn (10:42.54) placed fourth.
The district meet concludes Friday with the running finals. Races are scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.
