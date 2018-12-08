After nearly three weeks away from action, the Belton boys golf team had no issues returning to competition.
The Tigers cruised to the team championship at last weekend’s Cedar Creek Fall Invitational, claiming first place by 18 strokes.
Led by junior Trent Tepera, who won the individual title, Belton posted a two-day total of 314-311—625 to beat out Lake Travis (328-315—643) in the Tigers’ first match since Nov. 7, when they placed second.
Playing at Wolfdancer Golf Club, Tepera shot a 74 to open the tournament, missing the lowest score of the day by a stroke, before following with a 75 to total 149.
The score was just two strokes better than teammate Dallas Hankamer’s performance. The sophomore, who won the individual district title last season while guiding Belton to its eighth district championship in nine years, shot a 77-74—151 to tie for second place.
A.J. So (84-76—160), Blake Payne (79-88—167) and Ruffin White (89-86—175) rounded out the Tigers’ scores.
Belton, however, was not finished.
Paced by Preston Pratt, who placed fourth among the 80-player field with a 79-76—155, the Tigers second team comprised of all seniors finished third overall — just two strokes behind the second-place Cavaliers.
With Nathaniel Woods (81-82—163) and Hank Payne (80-83—163) complemented Pratt’s showing, the squad rebounded from an opening-round 330 to shave 15 strokes off the score and finish with a two-day total of 645.
Logan Hoelscher lowered his score by 13 strokes to shoot a 76 in the second round, posting a total of 165 for the Tigers. Tyler
Vincent (100-102—202) also competed, but his score did not count toward the team total.
Salado also traveled to the tournament, placing 11th among the 15-team field with a 347-377—724.
James Perry led the Eagles with a two-day total of 157 after shooting a 76 in the opening round, while teammate Logan Richey carded an 87 in the first round before withdrawing. Caleb Altum (92-92—184), Derek Mullinix (92-105—197) and Beau Sandor (107-99—206) rounded out Salado’s scoring.
On the heels of Belton’s impressive performance, the Tigers immediately entered another extended break from action before beginning their preparations for the upcoming spring schedule on Jan. 21 at the two-day Aggie Cup at Bryan’s Miramont Country Club.
Salado resumes its schedule Feb. 8, when the Eagles travel to the Bastrop Invitational.
