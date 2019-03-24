BELTON — Success is nothing new for the Belton Tigers. In fact, accumulating wins is expected for their boys soccer program.
However, achieving this season’s level of success can only be marked as unprecedented compared to recent memory. It’s not just that Belton secured a playoff berth for the 14th straight season, or that the Tigers avoided a loss against District 12-6A power and rival Waco Midway in two meetings, or even that they captured their third district title in the last six seasons.
What stands out the most is that despite having only a handful of seniors and a number of open positions to start the year, the Tigers managed to go through the regular season undefeated while outscoring opponents 87-8.
“This team has really grown. Some of us had big shoes to fill with replacing some of the seniors who left, but we’ve all really pulled through,” junior midfielder Edgar Soto said. “In the beginning, we started rolling and it turned into a snowball, getting bigger and bigger as the season went on.”
Belton (20-0-2) — which faces Rockwall-Heath at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Waxahachie in a Class 6A bi-district playoff match — went 6-0 in early season tournament play and rode that confidence into district. The Tigers won their league opener before a scoreless draw with Harker Heights, and then followed up with three straight wins before running into Midway in Hewitt. The Tigers trailed 1-0 before Oscar Vargas tied the score with 4 seconds remaining in regulation to earn Belton another draw.
“That game really helped our confidence,” senior fullback Isaac Martinez said. “We realized that we could make this season special if we really focused and competed.”
The win ignited an eight-game winning streak for the Tigers, who finished 14-0-2 in district.
Second-year head coach Ben Bralley credits most of this year’s success to a strong junior class, most of which has played on the varsity team since its freshmen season. Soto led the Tigers with 20 goals in district play, and junior strikers Jake Gilbert and Simon Howe added nine and seven, respectively. Belton was held to one goal or less only twice in 12-6A play and struck for double digits three times.
“We have six guys who started as freshmen — now they’re juniors,” Bralley said. “Seeing those guys develop and getting bigger and stronger, it’s a reminder that they’re not freshmen anymore. They’ve bought into what we’re doing and it makes everything that much better.”
While the offense averaged 4.6 goals per game in district, the Tigers’ back line — led by Martinez and juniors Jesus Rojas and Alvin Packard — likes to consider itself the backbone of Belton’s success. The defenders along with senior goalkeeper Garret Smith and sophomore keepers Ryder Evans and Andres Martinez kept opponents in check with 14 shutouts and never allowed multiple goals in any match.
Those regular-season numbers have given the defense confidence in its chemistry, physicality and ability to shut down any offensive scheme it faces.
“Most of our center backs are very strong. We communicate and have gotten really good at clearing the ball and gaining possession,” Martinez said. “At the end of the day, it’s a contact sport and we definitely try to be physical. We’re not trying to hurt anyone, but we’re big guys now. Smaller teams haven’t been able to handle us because we’re out there bodying guys up.”
Bralley believes this season can be marked as the culmination of previous years’ work finally coming to fruition. The culture Belton has produced — one that Bralley acknowledges stretches beyond his tenure as head coach — is what led to this season’s success.
“We have a good core of junior players, but it’s not just the guys that are on varsity. It’s every guy in our program going from our freshman team to our (junior varsity) teams to our varsity team,” Bralley said. “It’s getting them to that point that they think they can win at any level.”
As for what’s next, the Tigers hope to continue their season beyond one playoff match. Belton is eager to put its current three-game playoff losing streak to bed. So eager in fact, that the Tigers hope their rival served as an aide in completing that obstacle.
“It’s good for Midway and it’s good for us playing each other at the end of the year. Playing a team like that, it’ll help us get ready for our first-round opponent,” Bralley said. “Midway has something we want — a state title. We really want something like that. Playing a high quality opponent like that going into the playoffs, it keeps us going and keeps the momentum going.”
