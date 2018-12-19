BELTON — Devin Martinez’s football career ascended rather rapidly.
If it all works out, the Belton senior will have at least four more years to play, all the while earning a college degree, too.
Martinez, who toyed with the idea of ditching the gridiron for distance running as an undersized ninth-grader before transforming himself into an imposing, quarterback-disrupting, first-team all-district defensive end, inked a letter of intent with Texas State, where he’ll further pursue his athletic and academic goals.
Martinez celebrated his accomplishment during a ceremony Wednesday afternoon inside Belton’s athletic complex, fittingly on the same floor as the school’s weight room in which he spent a bunch of his time once it all clicked.
“What a story, right?,” the always-entertaining Martinez said in his recognizable light-hearted and personable tone. “Hard work. That’s really the best explanation for it.
“The only reason why I made the ‘A’ team (as a freshman), was because of my friend Octavius (Davis). He told the coaches, ‘I want him with me.’ I knew that if I wanted to be the best and I’m not born with it, I might as well hard work-it.”
After going from 6-foot, 150 pounds to 6-2, 220, the plan can be considered complete.
“I think it’s just the way he went about his work in the weight room, eating right and taking workouts to heart. He changed his body and made himself into a Division I defensive lineman,” Belton head coach Sam Skidmore said. “I think the reason he’ll have a chance to be successful at Texas State and in life is because of his extraordinary work ethic.”
As one of the Tigers’ captains this season, Martinez started fast with three sacks in Belton’s season opener against Austin Westlake, despite, according to him, missing plenty of opportunities that night for more. He posted a single-game season-high of nine tackles against Shoemaker and finished the year, which included the Tigers’ fifth consecutive playoff berth, with 58 tackles, a team-high 11½ for losses and seven sacks.
Coincidentally, Martinez shared the team lead in that category with his good buddy and fellow senior end Davis.
“He’s a lot of fun to be around. Beats to his own drum but the most impressive attribute is the way he goes about his work,” Skidmore said of Martinez. “He doesn’t mind playing through pain. He will do whatever the team wants him to do and doesn’t have an ego about him.”
The Bobcats, of the Sun Belt Conference, recently had a shakeup within their coaching staff.
Jake Spavital was hired as the new head coach late last month following the firing of Everett Withers after his three seasons. Spavital’s brother, Zac, is the new defensive coordinator, coming over from Texas Tech.
When Withers was relieved of his duties, Martinez said he called the coach that recruited him to check on his scholarship offer. It was still on the table, however, that coach also lost his job shortly thereafter.
Any fears Martinez might’ve had were quickly doused by Jake Spavital’s visit to Belton and Martinez’s official visit to the campus in San Marcos two weekends ago.
“That did it for me,” Martinez said. “I knew I was still welcomed there.”
