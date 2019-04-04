It was complete domination.
Looking to capture its ninth district championship in 10 years, Belton received no competition during the two-day District 12-6A tournament at Waco’s Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. In fact, the Tigers’ only rivals was literally themselves.
Belton’s two teams placed first and second at the meet, posting identical scores of 305-305—610 before the Tigers’ first team won on a playoff hole Wednesday.
To make the outing even more impressive, along with earning both of the district’s berths at the upcoming Region II-6A tournament, Belton medalist Cody Johnson (77-79—156) placed sixth individually to receive one of two berths presented to the top players not on a regional qualifying team.
The only non Belton player advancing is Midway’s Brayden Bare, who shot a 78-79—157 to place seventh overall.
Tigers sophomore Dallas Hankamer paced Belton’s first team, claiming the individual championship by eight strokes with a 71-70—141.
The outing was complemented by the junior duo of Trent Tepera (76-79—155) and Peyton Woytek (81-77—158), who placed fifth and ninth overall, while teammates Nathaniel Woods (77-82—159) and Preston Pratt (83-79—162) rounded out the Tigers’ scoring, placing 10th and 15th, respectively.
Belton’s second-team members Blake Payne (74-75—149), Hank Payne (75-74—149) and Logan Hoelscher (78-76—154) occupied second, third and fourth place with teammates A.J. So (78-81—159, 11th) and Ruffin White (82-80—162, 14th) following.
All 11 of the Tigers will return to the course April 22 for the two-day regional tournament, where the top three teams and the top three individuals not on a qualifying team advance to the state meet.
Midway followed Belton in the team standings with its pair of teams placing third and fourth with scores of 331-339—670 and 332-343—675. Temple (369-342—711) finished fifth with Copperas Cove (404-381—785), Ellison (401-428—829) and Waco (447-440—887) completing the standings.
Outside of Belton players, Andrew Terry, of Copperas Cove, delivered the area’s top showing, finishing 31st with a 102-86—188. He was immediately followed in the standings by teammates Dylan Orr (97-91—188) and D.J. Dewald (94-95—189).
Ellison’s Dylan Keyser (92-99—191) and Anthoney Aberle (98-101—199) led the Eagles, placing 34th and 35th, respectively, with Killeen’s Jace St. John finishing 36th with a 99-102—201.
John Batdorff posted Shoemaker’s best outing, shooting a 101-100—201 to place 37th, and Jacob Hinshaw (106-106—212) led Harker Heights’ players with a 39th-place performance.
