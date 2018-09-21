Harker Heights started Friday night with a sense of déjà vu of last week’s shutout before La Princeton Dixon found Terrance Hayse in the fourth quarter for a touchdown that put Heights in the game.
Belton (4-0, 2-0 District 12-6A) went on to win 48-14 against the Knights at Leo Buckley Stadium but Heights (0-4, 0-2) was plagued with early penalties and injuries throughout the game.
Heights lost 77 yards on nine penalties and completed four passes for 33 yards and two interceptions in the first half.
The Tigers took an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter, when back-to-back personal fouls put Belton within scoring position. But Height’s Thian Pate blocked the extra point attempt to keep Belton ahead 20-0.
Belton added another 21 unanswered points to lead 41-0 at halftime.
The Tigers came out in the second half with Ruben Jimenez under center.
Heights just couldn’t slow down Belton as Marques Aguilar added another touchdown to pull ahead 48-0 in middle of the third quarter.
Hayse’s touchdown gave the Knights crowd something to cheer about to start the last 12 minutes of play. Dixon threw deep to Isaiah Devane late in the second half to put the Knights within site of the end zone.
Belton defense went for the sack but pulled Dixon by the face mask, yanking him onto his back for a personal foul and putting the Knights within 3 yards of the end zone.
Max Jones was Heights’ third quarterback of the night and found Jaylan Washington for another touchdown as the Knights trailed 48-14.
Heights held them off for the remaining 2 minutes, 14 second on the clock.
Belton heads back to Tiger Field to face Shoemaker on Friday, and the Knights will play Killeen at Leo Buckley Stadium next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.