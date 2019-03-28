BELTON — Mesquite Horn and Belton exhausted every ounce of their resources — physically and emotionally — during Thursday night’s Class 6A bi-district clash that tested wills and blood pressures too.
And when 80 minutes of regulation, during which no lead was safe, and 20 minutes of overtime weren’t enough, the game entered the ever-exhilarating penalty kicks tied at 4-4.
As if the tension already wasn’t thick enough.
With a boisterous home fan base in full voice, Lady Tigers Kate Chrisman, Yuli Cruz, Sophie Elliott and Izzy Rhoads converted their penalties, and Belton prevailed 4-2 at Wilson-Kerzee Field and advanced to next week’s area round.
“That was stressful,” said Belton senior Rachel Ramm, who couldn’t help but smile.
Stressful, yes, but also wildly entertaining.
Belton, in gritty fashion, extended its unbeaten streak to 21 games, and the District 12-6A champion Lady Tigers (18-4-3) will next face Wylie. Details of when and where were not available at press time.
Horn, the fourth seed out of 11-6A, had its season end at 13-10. Barely.
A two-goal spurt during the final 10 minutes of the first half lifted the Lady Tigers into a 3-1 lead. And Belton’s halftime message that warned of a possible Lady Jaguars comeback soon bloomed to reality as the second half dramatically unfolded.
Goals in the 51st, 64th and 66th minutes — the latter by Brooklynn Gonzalez for her second of the half — pushed Horn ahead 4-3 before Taylor Gurnett’s equalizer for Belton with 8 minutes remaining in regulation sent the contest into overtime.
“At halftime we talked about it. Up 3-1 but we knew that wasn’t safe at all and we knew that they were going to come out strong. Just as much as it could be their seniors’ last game, it could be ours, too. So we knew it was going to be tough,” Ramm said.
“Before (Gurnett scored), I was like ‘Oh, God.’ But, I had a feeling. We don’t let down easy. So, I had a feeling we were going to get one. When we did, that was like the most relieving feeling ever.”
Gurnett also described it as such.
“There were so many emotions,” she said. “That’s a ball we’ve been waiting for all season.”
Now the season continues.
Abby Davis put Belton ahead 1-0 in the 17th minute, finishing on the doorstep after Horn goalkeeper Sara Torres bobbled and dropped a corner kick sent in by Abby Cargile.
The opening score had Wilson-Kerzee buzzing, but the first-half fireworks were still about 10 minutes away.
With little resistance in the midfield presented by either team, the end-to-end fluidity for the remainder of the first half yielded an action-packed batch of play.
The Lady Jaguars pulled even in the 28th through Aniya Clark’s clinical goal that beat Belton keeper Gracie Green high and left from about 4 yards inside the penalty box.
The Lady Tigers, however, regrouped with haste and by the 34th minute had themselves a two-goal cushion.
Cargile found a loose ball 10 yards in front of Horn’s net and took a shot on the half-volley with her left off that first ricocheted off the left post before resting comfortably in the back of the net for a 2-1 advantage.
Gurnett made it 3-1 about 4 minutes later, chasing down what really was a clearing ball by Cruz from deep in Belton’s half, reading the bounce, producing a clean first touch around her defender that left a one-on-one with Torrez and choosing low and right for the marker.
“We said at halftime, that next goal to make it 4-1 or 3-2 is going to be a difference-maker. And it was. Those guys came back, and you have to hand it to those guys. That’s just all grind by those guys,” Belton coach Oscar Bersoza said. “They gave us all kinds of fits but credit to our kids, senior class. When it was 4-3, that was a three-goal run, it’s really easy to pack it up and mail it in. These (Lady Tigers) had some grit.”
The battle, indeed, was just beginning but tilted toward Belton in the end.
“We’ve got some senior leadership here that I like to say is unparalleled. The heart that they’ve given, we can’t replace,” Horn coach Ryan Gooch said. “This was a fantastic game, one of the funnest that I’ve been a part of.”
