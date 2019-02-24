Sela Anderson swept the hurdles events and ran a leg on Belton's winning 1,600 meter relay team to lead the host Lady Tigers to a win in the Big Red Relays on Saturday.
Belton finished with 128 points. Odessa Permian was second with 97 in the 16-team field.
Anderson was dominant in the hurdles. She won the 100 race in 15.12 seconds, almost four-tenths of a second ahead of Copperas Cove runner-up Mahal Thorpe.
Anderson won the 300 hurdles by well over 2 seconds at 45.87.
Grace Pohl, Priscilla Farris, Angel Urutia and Anderson won the 1,600 relay in 4:11.17.
The Lady Tigers also scored big points in the pole vault and long jump with 1-2 finishes by Morgan Holman and Kailey Espiritu, and Ayanna Jones and Nylah Modeste, respectively
In the boys meet, Colin Price had a big day for Killeen High, sweeping the hurdling events and winning the long jump.
The Roos finished in a tie for second with Waco Midway with 85 points. Round Rock was the runaway winner in the 17-team field with 172.
Price topped the 100 hurdles field with a time of 14.43. He beat Belton's Tre Berry in the 300 hurdles with a winning time of 39.87.
Price (23 feet, 9 inches) and teammate Treyvion Bohana (22-5) finished 1-2 in the long jump. The Roos' Vodrick Carter won the triple jump (47-5).
Belton was fourth in the team standings, splitting a couple of close finishes in the relays.
Anchor Cade Wenberg, who woke up in the middle of the afternoon while battling the flu, rallied the Tigers to a win in the final leg of the 1,600 relay, executing a perfectly timed lean to give Belton a win by four-hundredths of a second over Midway. The Tigers finished in 3:27.71.
Anthony Brown, Berry and Octavius Davis ran the first three legs for Belton.
The Tigers came up just 14-hundredths short against winner Round Rock in the 800 relay. Marques Aguilar, Anthony Brown, Denver Holman and Devyn Raper posted a time of 1:31.22.
