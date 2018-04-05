Belton freshman Dallas Hankamer finished with a two-round score of 139 on Wednesday to win the District 8-6A championship and lead the Tigers to the team title at Stonetree Golf Club.
Hankamer shot a 68 in the final round and finished two strokes ahead of teammate and runner-up William Paysse.
“I was hitting it pretty solid all day, got the putts to fall at the end,” Hankamer said.
The winds started to pick up in the early afternoon, which some noted as a “helping wind.”
Hankamer was in the middle of the back nine when the winds increased.
“It was playing pretty tough out there,” he said. “I luckily made a pretty long putt on 15 that got me going.”
Belton finished with a 584 team score, well ahead of runner-up Waco Midway (616). Belton’s No. 2 team was third at 624.
Belton's Trent Tepera, Peyton Woytek and Blake Payne tied for fourth at 152. Cody Johnson (154) tied for seventh. The other members of the top 10 were all from Midway.
The Tigers advance to the Region I Tournament set for April 23-24.
Monday’s inclement weather limited the girls tournament to 27 holes.
Copperas Cove’s Elle Fox shot a dazzling 70 in the second round to pull away for a five-shot victory over Belton’s Julia Garcia. Fox finished with a two-day total of 107.
Fox began the day in a three-way tie with Garcia and Waco Midway’s Sarah Chung at 37.
Midway won the team title with a two-day score of 500. Cove was second at 526, and Belton took third with a 540.
Ellison’s Kayla McFall carded a 120 to finish fourth and join Cove and Midway in the regional tourney.
Also in the top 10 were Belton's Jules Arnett (sixth, 128), Copperas Cove's Maddie Miller (seventh, 132), Belton's Allie Jones (ninth, 137) and Cove's Carly Nelson (10th, 138).
Belton's performance Wednesday has Hankamer confident that his team will be able to advance at the regional.
“We have a pretty solid team so we should have a good chance of getting out,” he said, but noted that there’s still time to make adjustments as he wants to be “more consistent putting, but keep ball-striking well, keep working at it.”
