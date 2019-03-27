Copperas Cove finished with two of the top four showings, but it was not enough to advance to regionals.
Despite emerging from the District 12-6A girls golf meet with the individual champion in sophomore Elle Fox, who shot a 74-70—144, and fourth-place Madelyn Miller (76-77—153), the Lady Bulldawgs lost grasp of a two-stroke lead during the second round, finishing third behind Belton.
With the top two teams qualifying for the upcoming Region II-6A meet, Belton rallied to shoot a 350-338—688, finishing 44 strokes behind champion Waco Midway (319-325—644) and one ahead of Copperas Cove (348-341—689).
Julia Garcia shaved eight strokes off her opening-round score to record a 77-69—144 and place third individually for the Lady Tigers.
Eubin Shim, of Midway, was second with a 72-73—145.
Although the Lady Bulldawgs failed to advance to regionals as a team, Fox and Miller qualified as the top two players not on one of the top two teams.
The regional meet is scheduled for April 24-25 at Waco’s Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. The state tournament is May 13-14 at Georgetown.
Kennedy Tidwell (85-85—170), Brooklyn Winkler (93-91—184) and Grace Pohl (95-93— 188) rounded out the Lady Tigers’ scoring. Riley Avery shot a 97-98—195 for the Lady Tigers, but her score did not count toward the team total.
Tidwell finished sixth overall.
For Copperas Cove, Abigail Baker (94-95—189) and Jordan Dillon (104-99—203) complemented Fox’s and Miller’s showings.
Led by Isabella Trujillo (86-98—184), Ellison finished seventh overall with a two-round total of 1,033 (505-528).
Jerzzi Peel shot a 261 (129-132) for the Lady Eagles, while teammates Allyse Evans (148-151) and Aseria Ward (142-147) posted scores of 299 and 289, respectively.
Kaylin Ernst (107-103—210), Victoria Leffers (123-130—253) and Sydney Bosier (125-125—250) competed for Harker Heights, while Andreya Quiles (123-132—255) and Alicia Wegmann (127-131—258) represented Shoemaker at the meet.
The Pantherettes’ second team finished fourth with a 388-398—786, and Belton’s second team (427-427—854) was fifth.
Temple (457-448—905) was sixth.
