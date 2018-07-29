Belton senior defensive end Devin Martinez on Sunday announced on his Twitter account that he has committed to Texas State.
Martinez (6-3, 220 pounds) earned second-team All-District 8-6A honors last season for the Tigers.
In his tweet, Martinez added he is “Not looking too far ahead though, focused on this season with @thebeltontigers season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.