Belton senior William Paysse and 2009 Salado graduate Ryan O’Rear just missed advancing in Monday’s U.S. Open local qualifier in Kerrville.
Five spots were up for grabs at The Club at Comanche Trace and Paysse and O’Rear finished in a four-way tie for sixth with 4-under rounds of 68. Paysse will be the second alternate for sectional qualifying.
Comanche Trace hosted the San Antonio qualifier.
In the Houston qualifier, eight spots were on the line. Belton graduate and Texas A&M senior Andrew Paysse shot a 2-under 70 at Westwood Golf Club to finish three strokes shy. Everyone in the top eight shot 67 or better.
Eighteen-hole local qualifying is being held across 112 different sites through May 17. Thirty-six hole sectional qualifying begins May 21 with qualifiers in Japan and England.
The U.S. Open will be held June 14-17 at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, N.Y.
(0) comments
