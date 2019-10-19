Abbey Karcher had 16 kills and a block as the Belton volleyball team edged closer to a playoff spot Friday with a 25-18, 25-11, 24-26, 25-13 victory on the road at Killeen.
The Lady Tigers (third place, 10-3 12-6A) will clinch a playoff berth with their next win or Shoemaker loss. Shoemaker won at Waco on Friday night to remain in the playoff race. Ellison also won, at home against Temple, to remain in a third-place tie with Belton.
