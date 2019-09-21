Emily Holder had 14 kills, nine assists, an ace and a block as the Belton volleyball team swept Harker Heights 25-19, 25-19, 25-20 on Friday, setting up the Lady Tigers for a showdown for the outright district lead on Tuesday at Waco Midway.
Midway won at Ellison on Friday. Both teams are 6-0 in 12-6A.
