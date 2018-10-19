Kamryn Madden had nine kills, three blocks and an ace to help the Belton volleyball team sweep Killeen 25-12, 25-15, 25-17 on Friday.
The Lady Tigers (19-23, 10-5 12-6A) will be the No. 4 seed in the playoffs after Ellison clinched the No. 3 slot with a win at Temple on Friday.
Belton hosts Harker Heights in Tuesday’s season finale.
Kelsey Surovik added eight kills, three blocks, 17 assists and two aces for Belton. Madison Ward had three aces and 15 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.