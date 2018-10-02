Kelsey Surovik had 12 kills and two aces and the Belton volleyball team won its sixth straight match, sweeping Waco 25-9, 25-9, 25-12 on Tuesday in Waco.
Kamryn Madden added 10 kills, six aces and a block as the Lady Tigers (8-3 12-6A) remained alone in third place in league play, a half-game ahead of Ellison.
Emily Holder finished with 31 assists, seven aces and a block. Madison Ward recorded nine digs and two aces.
Belton hasn’t lost since Sept. 14 against No. 13 Copperas Cove.
Waco fell to 0-11 in 12-6A.
