That essential summer reading for so many football fans in the Lone Star State is about to get underway in earnest this week.
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine is set to hit retailers this week.
University of Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger is featured on the cover following a breakthrough sophomore season that saw the Longhorns return to national relevance. He is the first Texas player on the cover in 10 years.
“Choosing the cover of the magazine is the biggest decision we make every year at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football,” Greg Tepper, the magazine’s managing editor, said in a news release. “We have to get it right, and it’s a really difficult choice, especially when it’s the 60th annual edition. The buzz surrounding Ehlinger and the Longhorns after their breakout 2018 season makes them, in my mind, the most compelling story in the state entering the 2019 season. That’s cover-worthy.”
Also featured in the 400-page, full-color annual many consider “the bible of Texas football” are in-depth previews for all of the state’s FBS schools and NFL teams, plus coverage of Texas’ FCS, Div. II, Div. III and junior college teams
The magazine also contains previews for the more than 1,400 high school teams in the state along with predicted finishes.
In District 12-6A, Copperas Cove is forecast to slip into the fourth-place playoff spot behind perennial playoff favorites Waco Midway, Temple and Belton. The Killeen ISD teams — Ellison, Killeen, Shoemaker and Harker Heights, in that order — are projected to take the next four spots ahead of last-place Waco.
Midway is ranked No. 20 in 6A, and Temple is 38.
The area team with the highest ranking is Lampasas, picked No. 9 in Division I-4A. But the Badgers are projected to finish second in 14-4A behind No. 4 Liberty Hill.
Salado is picked to finish fifth in 8-4A Division II.
Gatesville (5-4A Div. I) and Florence (8-3A Div. II) are picked to finish last in their five-team leagues. Both teams will begin the season with new head coaches.
Area players listed among the magazine’s Top 300 seniors in Texas include Ellison OL Kaleb Luna and utility player Breezion Spiller, and Killeen DL Ta’Shoyn Johnson.
Copperas Cove OL McKenzie Agnello and Lampasas OL John Long are among the Class of 2021 Top 100.
One interesting addition to the magazine this year is a confidential survey of the state’s high school head coaches on some of the compelling issues in the sport today.
The magazine carries a list price of $11.95.
