Lampasas' Asiel Gary and Brenton Webb each had career-highs in scoring and the Badgers rallied from a 20-point deficit Friday to beat Austin Royals 67-65 for their fourth straight win.
The Badgers (10-6) trailed 33-16 after an opening half filled with mistakes, turnovers and a lack of defensive effort that frustrated coach Aaron Nuckles.
"We had a talk at haltime," he said. "We learned to do what we're told to do."
Nuckles was much happier after Lampasas pulled out the victory.
"It takes a lot of guts and determination to come from 20 behind. I will hand it to them. They will fight to the very end."
Gary, not normally counted on for scoring, led four Badgers in double figures with 14 points, including a bucket inside with 3 minutes remaining to put Lampasas on top for the first time in the second half.
Webb, a junior from the football team that Nuckles wasn't even sure would play basketball, added 10 points, eight rebounds and five steals. He'd already earned a spot in the starting five with tenacity that marvels his coach.
"This is something else. It's to the point that he vomits at halftime because he's exhausted," Nuckles said. "I've never seen anything like it."
Kolbe Penick provided three 3-pointers and scored 11 points for the Badgers. Michael Murray had 10, and Raven Wade scored nine.
Lampasas almost erased the deficit in the third quarter, cutting the gap to two before falling behind by six late in the period. The Badgers outscored Royals 51-32 in the second half
Lampasas has won nine of its last 11, and the last four have been decided by three points or loss, including two overtime games.
The Badgers travel to Canyon Lake on Tuesday.
Eighth-grader George Washington III of the homeschool Royals led all scorers with 19 points.
PFLUGERVILLE WEISS 55, SALADO 53: At Pflugerville, Princeton Humphries made six 3-pointers and finished with 30 points as the Wolves held off Salado.
Salado led 40-39 after three quarters.
Humphries scored 13 points and made three of his triples in the first quarter as Weiss took a 16-11 lead.
Eli Pittman led Salado with 16 points. Shane Roche added 12.
Both teams helped keep the game close by barely making more than 50 percent of their foul shots.
NO. 14 WACO MIDWAY 54, COPPERAS COVE 40: At Waco, with 15th-ranked Shoemaker falling at Ellison, the Panthers (2-0 12-6A) took the early outright lead in the district race with a win over the Bulldawgs.
Quinton Ford had 16 points and eight rebounds for Cove (10-7, 1-2).
BELTON 67, WACO UNIVERSITY 62: At Waco, TJ Johnson scored 32 points, Kayden Downs added 20 and the Tigers topped the Trojans during their bye from District 12-6A action.
FRIDAY’S BOYS BASKETBALL
- Gatesville 75, Brownwood 72
- Lampasas 67, Austin Royals 65
- Pflugerville Weiss 55, Salado 53
DISTRICT 12-6A
- Belton 67, Waco University 62 (nondistrict)
- Ellison 70, Shoemaker 60, OT
- Killeen 66, Temple 55
- Waco 80, Harker Heights 63
- Waco Midway 54, Copperas Cove 40
FRIDAY’S GIRLS BASKETBALL
- No. 19 Gatesville 39, Brownwood 37
- No. 13 Lampasas 75, 3A-No. 21 Luling 65
- Waco Connally 41, Salado 40
District 12-6A
- Copperas Cove 55, Waco Midway 50
- Ellison 49, Shoemaker 33
- Harker Heights 63, Waco 48
- Temple 45, Killeen 30
