Shoemaker’s impressive season continued Monday, when the Grey Wolves received three superlatives on the 8-6A All-District boys soccer list.
Just days after the team made its first playoff appearance in program history, forward Vance Brown was named offensive player of the year, while teammate Everett Estell was named co-newcomer of the year with San Angelo Central’s Aldo Ledesma.
Brown led Shoemaker in scoring, recording double-digit goals, while Estell, a goalkeeper, anchored the Grey Wolves’ defense.
Additionally, Shoemaker head coach Greg Jordan was named coach of the year, and team captain Darnyell Parker was also placed on the first team.
Senior midfielders Aidan Henry, of Central, and Belton’s Ethan Evelyn split the title as most valuable player, while the Tigers’ Edgar Soto was named midfielder of the year.
Ellison’s Morgan Button and Belton’s Oscar Vargas shared the defensive player of the year award, and the Bobcats’ Logan Miears completed the superlative winners, receiving the honor as goalkeeper of the year.
League champ Central led the district in first-team selections with five, while Belton followed with four — Isaac Martinez, Cameryn Gilmore, Ivan Vargas and Uziel Estrada — and Waco Midway received three.
The Eagles and Harker Heights each placed two players on the first team with Ethan Buchanan and Keondre Taylor making the list for Ellison, while Miguel Primero and Abdullah Irfan were selected from the Knights’ roster.
Ray Barros, of Copperas Cove, and Tristan Summers, of Killeen rounded out the first-team selections.
District champion Central also placed five player on the second team, and Midway occupied three spots.
Alexis Ibarra, Jesus Rojas, Grant Magana and Caleb Shackelford landed on the second team for Belton, while Shoemaker had three players on the second team — Montez Burt, Vincent Nautu and Frances Atalig.
Ellison and Harker Heights each had a pair of second-team selections. Maurice Williams, a forward, and defender Max Apollo made the list for the Eagles, and Seth Bodolus and Andy Ruiz were honored from the Knights.
Copperas Cove (Caden Chapman) and Killeen (Ethan Hale) produced one second-team selection apiece.
Honorable mentions included Ryder Evans, Andres Martinez and Joel Bell, of Belton; and Tyler Teeter, Noah Quinn and Kaleb Honts from the Bulldawgs. Additionally, Ellison’s’ Raffael Ross, Frank Chiribel and Nathan Krumm, the Knights’ Antonio Chiti, Carlos Ruiz and Jaime Vargas, Killeen’s Marcus Eiland, Christian Klitvang and Cody Johnston were named to the list.
Shoemaker also had three honorable mentions in Anthony Ford, Vincent Capestany and Derrick Balseca.
ALL-DISTRICT 8-6A BOYS SOCCER
- CO-MVPs—Aidan Henry, San Angelo Central; Ethan Evelyn, Belton.
- OFFENSIVE MVP—Vance Brown, Shoemaker.
- MIDFIELDER MVP—Edgar Soto, Belton.
- CO-DEFENSIVE MVPs—Morgan Button, Ellison; Oscar Vargas, Belton.
- GOALKEEPER MVP—Logan Miears, San Angelo Central.
- CO-NEWCOMERS OF THE YEAR—Aldo Ledesma, San Angelo Central; Everett Estell, Shoemaker.
- COACH OF THE YEAR—Greg Jordan, Shoemaker.
FIRST TEAM
- Belton—Isaac Martinez, Cameryn Gilmore, Ivan Vargas, Uziel Estrada.
- Copperas Cove—Ray Barros.
- Ellison—Ethan Buchanan, Keondre Taylor.
- Harker Heights—Miguel Primero, Abdullah Irvan.
- Killeen—Tristan Summers.
- Waco Midway—Brett Wardlaw, Arturo Ponce, Kyle Kowalski.
- San Angelo Central—Keagan Plymell, Gage Smith, Dylan Lowman, AJ Alvarez, Braydon Hill.
- Shoemaker—Darnyell Parker, Everett Estell, Vance Brown.
SECOND TEAM
- Belton—Alexis Ibarra, Jesus Rojas, Grant Magana, Caleb Shackelford.
- Copperas Cove—Caden Chapman.
- Ellison—Maurice Williams, Max Apollo.
- Harker Heights—Seth Bodulus, Andy Ruiz.
- Killeen—Ethan Hale.
- Waco Midway—Gabriel Suarez, Jason Huynh, Justin Hernandez.
- San Angelo Central—Cade Henry, Marco Martinez, Izaiah Balderas, Ezekiel Del Rio, Albert Flores.
- Shoemaker—Montez Burt, Vincent Nautu, Frances Atalig.
HONORABLE MENTION (local schools)
- Belton—Ryder Evans, Andres Martinez, Jeol Bell.
- Copperas Cove—Tyler Teeter, Noah Quinn, Kaleb Honts.
- Ellison—Raffael Ross, Frank Chiribel, Nathan Krumm.
- Harker Heights—Antonio Chiti, Carlos Ruiz, Jaime Vargas.
- Killeen—Marcus Eiland, Christian Klitvang, Cody Johnston.
- Shoemaker—Anthony Ford, Vincent Capestany, Derrick Balseca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.