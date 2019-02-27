BELTON — Only twice this season have the Temple Wildcats lost by more than a goal. The first time was at home Jan. 25, when the Belton Tigers scored some late goals to edge the Wildcats by two.
The second was Tuesday night at Wilson-Kerzee Field, where the Wildcats were outmatched from start to finish in the Tigers’ 6-0 win.
“This is the first game the entire season we just weren’t in it,” Temple coach Matt Corley said. “We felt we’ve been in every game. But we aren’t going to brow-beat our kids. We’ll just show them what they did wrong and show them what they did right.”
The Tigers (16-0-2, 10-0-2, District 12-6A), who clinched a playoff spot, got two goals apiece from Edgar Soto and Jake Gilbert to go with one each from Simon Howe and Carlos Rios-Torres.
Soto’s first goal came in the third minute, when he was in the right position to put home a rebound off a save from Temple goalie Jose Renteria.
“It’s kind of like all the air kind of went out,” Belton coach Ben Bralley said. “They’re anticipating, anticipating and when we got it, the guys settled in.”
Corley concurred.
“We talk all the time about the first 10 minutes and the last 10 minutes of the half being important,” he said. “It’s tough playing catch-up when any team scores in the first three minutes. It’s even tougher against a good team like Belton.”
The second goal came in the last 10 minutes of the first half when Howe got the ball just outside the penalty area and sailed his shot past the diving Renteria for a 2-0 Belton lead in the 35th minute.
“They really set the tone when they scored early,” Corley said. “And they didn’t let off the gas. They are very good off the attack and have guys that can beat you in different ways. That’s what makes them so good. Our defense played well for a while the first half, but it just caught up to them.”
It was all Belton in the second half, when the Tigers scored four goals and didn’t allow the Wildcats (5-6-7, 3-4-4) many opportunities. Temple had only one corner kick and no shots on goal over the final 40 minutes.
“Matt does a good job with his guys and they pressured us early,” Bralley said. “Our guys rose up the second half and started passing instead of dribbling. We possessed the ball better.
“I think playing Temple, our guys came out a little tight. But once they got going, we were able to relax.”
The Wildcats remain in fifth place in the standings, and the undefeated Tigers in first.
“It’s nerve-racking,” Bralley said of still being unbeaten. “It’s nice but nerve-racking. The key is having that zero (in the loss column) at the end of the year.”
TUESDAY'S 12-6A SCORES
- Belton 6, Temple 0
- Harker Heights 5, Ellison 1
- Shoemaker 2, Killeen 0
- Waco 5, Copperas Cove 0
