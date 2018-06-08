The host Belton Tigers turned in the best performance among local 7-on-7 football teams on Day 1 of the 17-team Lone Star Shootout on Friday, going 4-1 to finish second in Pool A.
Copperas Cove (2-3) finished third.
Salado (3-2) was third in Pool B. Belton No. 2 (0-4) was fifth.
Shoemaker lost all five of its games and finished sixth in Pool C.
The Tigers won their first four games, including 39-21 over Copperas Cove, before falling 37-21 to Round Rock Stony Point. They open championship bracket play today at 9 a.m. against Temple (2-3, fourth in Pool C).
Copperas Cove takes on Waco La Vega (1-4, fourth Pool B).
Salado plays Lorena (3-2, third Pool C).
Shoemaker and Austin McCallum (0-5) play at 9 a.m., with the winner facing Lake Travis (4-1, first Pool C) in the championship bracket at 9:40.
The championship game is set for 12:10 p.m.
Copperas Cove and Temple also had teams in the Abilene State Qualifying Tournament. Temple topped Cove 39-20 in the final round to earn a spot in the state tournament later this month.
