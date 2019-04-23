Copperas Cove looks to clinch District 12-6A’s fourth and final playoff berth tonight, when it travels to Killeen.
Riding a two-game winning streak, the Bulldawgs (15-12-1, 9-5) will secure the program’s second consecutive postseason appearance with a victory. Last month, Copperas Cove defeated the Kangaroos (7-20, 3-11) 8-0.
If Killeen evens the season series, however, Temple (11-16-1, 7-7) could remain in playoff contention with a win against visiting Harker Heights (12-12-1, 6-8). A Knights’ victory would also send the Bulldawgs into the postseason.
The regular season concludes Friday.
Elsewhere around the district, Belton (23-6-1, 12-2) aims to keep its district championship hopes alive as it hosts Waco (6-18, 4-11), while Ellison (18-13, 10-4) travels to first-place Waco Midway (20-8, 13-1).
The Eagles can still climb to second in the district standings by winning their final two games and having the Tigers lose out. Ellison plays at Belton on Friday.
Shoemaker (0-22, 0-15) is on a bye tonight.
All four games begin at 7 p.m.
At Salado, the Eagles (12-14-2, 4-5 District 27-4A) play the final game at their current field, which was built in 1988, hosting Austin Eastside Memorial (1-17, 0-9) at 7 p.m. The Eagles clinch a playoff berth with a victory.
SOFTBALL
Lampasas opens its sixth consecutive playoff run tonight at home, hosting Fredericksburg at 6 p.m. The game was moved from Wednesday in anticipation of inclement weather.
The series continues Thursday at Fredericksburg with Game 3, if necessary, scheduled for Saturday at Lampasas.
GOLF
The Region III-4A and Region IV-4A golf tournaments continue today at Huntsville and Corpus Christi, respectively.
Gatesville’s girls team will play its final round today, looking for a top-three finish to return to the state tournament for the fifth time since 2011. The Hornets placed 10th at state last year.
In Corpus Christi, both of Salado’s teams and the Lady Badgers will conclude play for the regional championship. As in Region III-4A, the top three teams will qualify for state.
The Class 4A girls state tournament will be May 13-14 at Kyle’s Plum Creek Golf Course with the two-round Class 4A boys state tournament beginning May 20 at the same course.
TONIGHT'S 12-6A BASEBALL
- Copperas Cove at Killeen, 7 p.m.
- Ellison at Waco Midway, 7 p.m.
- Harker Heights at Temple, 7 p.m.
- Waco at Belton, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.