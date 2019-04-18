Copperas Cove has an opportunity to inflate its cushion for District 12-6A’s fourth and final playoff berth, but it will not be easy.
Coming off a 10-2 victory at Temple, the Bulldawgs host Belton tonight at 7 p.m.
With a victory, Copperas Cove (8-5) would move two games ahead of the idle Wildcats in the standings with two games remaining in the regular season.
The Tigers (12-1) are in a first-place tie with Waco Midway (12-1).
The Panthers travel to play Harker Heights (6-7), while third-place Ellison (9-4) hosts Killeen (3-10) and Shoemaker (0-14) travels to Waco (3-11).
All three games are scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Elsewhere, Lampasas (8-0 District 27-4A) plays at Liberty Hill (8-0) with the winner claiming sole possession of first place in the standings.
Additionally, Salado plays at Austin Eastside Memorial at 5 p.m., and in District 18-4A, Gatesville plays at Robinson at 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Teams will play their final regular-season games tonight, and Belton (15-0) can clinch the District 12-6A championship with a win at home against Midway (14-1). The game starts at 7 p.m.
Shoemaker (9-6) hosts Harker Heights (6-9) after securing the program’s first playoff appearance in a decade on Tuesday, while Copperas Cove (7-8) closes its season at third-place Temple (10-5). With Ellison on a bye, Waco travels to Killeen to round out the district’s schedule.
All three games will begin at 7 p.m.
With its playoff spot secured, Gatesville plays at Robinson at 7 p.m., while Florence hosts Lago Vista at 6 p.m.
Track and field
The area meet for District 11-6A and District 12-6A will be held at Rockwall High School today, beginning at 9 a.m. with the 3,200-meter run.
Field events will take place from 9:30 a.m. to approximately 4:30 p.m.
Running events start at 5:30 p.m.
The top four finishers in each event will advance to the upcoming Region II-6A meet.
