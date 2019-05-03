Ellison went 10 years without a playoff appearance, but it might take just two games to reach the second round.
The Eagles (19-15) host No. 6 Rockwall-Heath tonight at 7:30 p.m., looking to sweep the Hawks after winning Game 1 7-2 at Rockwall-Heath on Thursday.
Should Rockwall-Heath (27-8) even the series, a deciding Game 3 would be Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at the Waco ISD Athletic Complex.
Copperas Cove will also be hosting a playoff contest tonight, facing Rockwall at 8 p.m.
The Bulldawgs (17-12-1) suffered an 8-7 loss at Rockwall (24-8-2) on Thursday evening in the series opener.
If Copperas Cove can avoid elimination, Game 3 would be played Saturday at Waco ISD Athletic Complex. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.
In Class 4A, Lampasas (17-12) will open its bi-district series against Boerne (15-16) today after rain postponed Thursday’s Game 1.
The start time is tentatively set for 4 p.m. today, and the contest will be played at Dripping Springs High School with the remainder of the series taking place Saturday at the same location. Game 2 is set to begin at 4 p.m.
Salado (14-15-2) faces a must-win situation today after losing Game 1 against Wimberley 7-5 on Thursday. The Texans improved to 19-9-1 with the win.
Game 2 is being played at Pflugerville Connally High School at 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Florence will continue its first-round, best-of-three series against Karnes City.
The Lady Buffaloes opened their bi-district matchup Thursday, but a final score was not available.
Game 2 is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., and Game 3, if necessary, will be played Saturday at 2 p.m. Both games are being played at Kyle Lehman High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.