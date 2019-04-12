For weeks, Harker Heights has been working to reach the playoffs, and in a way, the Lady Knights have.
With just two games remaining in its regular-season schedule, Harker Heights (6-8 District 12-6A) faces a must-win situation tonight, when it hosts Copperas Cove at 7 p.m.
Trailing fourth-place Shoemaker by two and a half games, the Lady Knights need to close with consecutive victories to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Fate does not rest solely in Harker Heights’ hands, though.
Along with needing a pair of wins, the Lady Knights also need the Lady Grey Wolves (8-5) to lose their three remaining contests, beginning tonight at home against Waco Midway, to have a chance at moving into the top four of the district standings.
The Lady Bulldawgs (6-7) would also benefit greatly from a victory, trailing Shoemaker by two games with three games remaining, including a contest against the Lady Grey Wolves on Tuesday.
Undefeated through 13 games, Belton hosts Ellison (1-13), while the Pantherettes (12-1) enter tonight’s games with their playoff berth secured as well. Third-place Temple (9-4) can clinch a spot in the postseason by beating Waco (4-9) tonight.
Killeen (1-13) is on a bye.
In District 27-4A, Lampasas and Salado each face critical contests tonight as the regular season winds down.
The Lady Badgers travel to play rival Burnet at 7 p.m., while the Lady Eagles play at Taylor at 6:45 p.m.
Elsewhere around the area, China Spring hosts Gatesville at 7 p.m., and Florence hosts Manor New Tech at 6 p.m.
BASEBALL
Copperas Cove (7-4) will look to pull off an upset at home tonight, when it hosts Midway at 7 p.m.
The Panthers (10-1) are coming off a 12-2 victory against Belton on Tuesday, handing the Tigers (11-1) their first district loss, while the Bulldawgs hope to rebound from a 2-0 loss against Ellison.
The Eagles (8-3) hold a one-game advantage over fourth-place Copperas Cove with Temple (7-5) sitting just half a game behind the Bulldawgs in the standings.
Temple plays at Ellison tonight at 7 p.m., while Belton travels to last-place Shoemaker (0-12) for a 7 p.m. start.
Waco (2-10) hosts Killeen (2-9) to round out the district’s schedule. Sixth-place Harker Heights (5-7) is on a bye.
Lampasas looks to extend its best district start in more than a decade tonight, when it hosts Salado at 7 p.m.
The Badgers, who are 6-0 in district, have already secured a playoff berth, while the Eagles (3-3) are tied with Burnet for third place in the standings.
In District 18-4A, Gatesville faces China Spring at 7 p.m., while Florence hosts Manor New Tech in a District 25-3A encounter at 7 p.m.
