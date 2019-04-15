Shoemaker’s lengthy playoff drought is on the verge of ending.
For the first time in recent history, the Lady Grey Wolves have an opportunity to reach the postseason, but there is still work to do.
With two games remaining in its regular-season schedule, Shoemaker can clinch District 12-6A’s final playoff berth tonight by earning a victory at Copperas Cove. The contest is set to begin at 7 p.m.
The Lady Grey Wolves enter the night fourth in the standings with an 8-6 record, but the Lady Bulldawgs are equally hungry for a victory. Copperas Cove (7-7) can join Belton, Waco Midway and Temple in the playoffs by winning its final two games and having Shoemaker suffer a pair of losses.
The Lady Grey Wolves won the first encounter 5-2.
In other District 12-6A games, the Lady Tigers (14-0) look to keep their unblemished record intact as they travel to Waco (4-10), while Ellison (1-14) wraps up its season with a road game against Killeen (1-13). The district’s second- and third-place teams will collide at Waco Midway with the Pantherettes (13-1) hosting Temple (10-4).
All three games begin at 7 p.m.
Harker Heights (6-9) has a bye tonight after being eliminated from playoff contention with an 11-9 loss at Copperas Cove on Friday.
Elsewhere around the area, Gatesville plays its final home game of the season against Waco Connally at 6 p.m. The Hornets are 4-4 in District 18-4A after locking up a playoff spot with a victory Friday, positioning them two games behind second-place Lorena with two games remaining.
In District 27-4A, Lampasas and Salado each play at home. Burnet travels to play the Lady Eagles at 6:45 p.m., and the Lady Badgers host Austin Eastside Memorial at 7 p.m.
Additionally, Florence plays at Johnson City LBJ at 6 p.m.
BASEBALL
Harker Heights can move a step closer to inserting itself into the playoff picture as it hosts Ellison at 7 p.m.
Situated two games behind fourth-place Copperas Cove, the Knights (5-7) have four games remaining to make up the gap, but the Eagles (9-3) have won five consecutive games and eight of their last 10.
The Bulldawgs (7-5) travel to play Temple (7-6) with the winner taking the lead for the district’s last playoff berth, and Shoemaker (0-13) aims to get its first district victory at Killeen (2-10). Waco (3-10) plays at second-place Midway (11-1) to round out the district schedule with Belton on a bye.
Lampasas can extend its flawless District 27-4A record to 8-0 by sweeping its series against Salado (3-4) on the road. The Badgers defeated the Eagles 9-1 on Friday.
Gatesville hosts Waco Connally in a critical game for District 18-4A standings as both teams enter the evening with identical 2-5 records and tied for fourth place with three games remaining in the regular season.
In District 25-3A, sixth-place Florence (2-7) needs a victory to avoid falling further out of playoff contention. The Buffaloes travel to play third-place Johnson City LBJ.
All games are set to start at 7 p.m.
