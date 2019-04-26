Shoemaker ends its decade-long postseason drought tonight, when it travels to Waco for a best-of-three series against Rockwall.
Game 1 is set to begin at 5 p.m. with Game 2 following. Should the squads split the contests, Game 3 would be Saturday at 2 p.m. at the same location.
The Lady Grey Wolves are not the only area team beginning its playoff run tonight, though.
District 12-6A champion Belton travels to Mesquite Horn for Game 2 of its bi-district series at 6 p.m. Game 3, if necessary, would follow.
Elsewhere, Gatesville will play a winner-take-all game against Venus after inclement weather earlier in the week forced the teams to condense their home-and-home series.
Set to begin at 6 p.m., the game will take place at Glen Rose High School.
BASEBALL
Copperas Cove and Ellison enter the final night of the District 12-6A schedule battling for third place in the standings.
With identical 10-5 records in district, the Bulldawgs travel to Shoemaker (0-15), while the Eagles play at Belton (13-2). Both games start at 7 p.m.
Should Copperas Cove and Ellison both win or lose, the deadlock would remain after splitting the season series.
In such a situation, a tiebreaker game would most likely be played to determine seeding before the playoffs begin Thursday.
In other District 12-6A action, Waco Midway (14-1) can clinch the district championship with a victory at Temple (8-7), while Killeen (3-12) hosts Harker Heights (6-9) in both teams’ season finales. Each game begins at 7 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Numerous area athletes will attempt to qualify for the upcoming state meet today as three regional meets take place.
Athletes from District 12-6A will take part in the opening day of the Region II-6A meet at Midway High School.
The meet begins at 9:30 a.m. with running preliminaries starting at 4 p.m. Field events begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday and the running finals will follow at 1:30 p.m.
Gatesville qualifiers will travel to Huntsville for the Region III-4A meet, while Lampasas and Salado athletes will compete at the Region IV-4A meet at Kingsville.
The top two finishers in each event at regionals advances to the state meet.
