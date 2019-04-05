Salado and Gatesville will each attempt to reach the fourth round of the Class 4A girls soccer playoffs tonight, but neither has an easy path.
The Lady Eagles (20-6-1) face No. 10 Wimberley in their regional quarterfinal encounter, while the Hornets (13-5-3) play District 20-4A champion Lumberton.
Gatesville is set to play at Madisonville at 6 p.m., and Salado plays at Manor at 7 p.m.
Should the Hornets win, they would play winner between West Columbia and Lamar Fulshear on April 12 at A&M Consolidated.
Salado would play either London or Pleasanton at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on April 12 if it emerges victorious tonight.
TRACK & FIELD
The final day of the District 12-6A track meet begins today at 5:30 p.m. at Copperas Cove’s Bulldawg Stadium.
The running finals round out the three-day meet.
The top four finishers in each event advance to the area meet hosted by Waco Midway on April 19. At area, the top four finishers in each event qualify for the Region II-6A meet.
SOFTBALL
With four games remaining in the regular season, the playoff race is heating up, and postseason positioning could be altered by the end of the evening.
First-place Belton (12-0) is on a bye, but second-place Midway (10-1) will be visiting Copperas Cove as the fifth-place Lady Bulldawgs (6-6) sit half a game out of the playoff picture.
One game behind Copperas Cove, Harker Heights (5-7) hosts Waco (4-7), while fourth-place Shoemaker (6-5) looks to build on a 24-0 victory against the Lady Kangaroos when it hosts Ellison (1-11). The Lady Eagles are coming off their first district win after defeating the Lady Knights 9-8 on Tuesday.
Killeen (1-11) travels to third-place Temple (7-4) to round out the district schedule.
All games are set to begin at 7 p.m.
Elsewhere in the area, Salado travels to play Austin Eastside Memorial at 6:45 p.m., Gatesville plays at Lorena at 7 p.m., Florence hosts Blanco at 6 p.m. and Lampasas plays at No. 8 Liberty Hill at 7 p.m.
BASEBALL
Harker Heights can inch closer to inserting itself into the playoff picture with a road victory tonight at Copperas Cove.
The Knights (5-5) are in fifth place in the district standings, sitting a game and a half behind the fourth-place Bulldawgs (6-3).
Belton (10-0) puts its unblemished record on the line in a home game against Killeen (2-8), while last-place Shoemaker (0-10) hosts Midway (8-1), and Temple (5-5) travels to Waco (1-9).
All four games will start at 7 p.m.
Ellison (7-3) is on a bye.
Other area games on tonight’s schedule include Gatesville at Lorena (5 p.m.), Salado at Burnet (7 p.m.), Lampasas at Austin Eastside Memorial (7 p.m.) and Blanco at Florence (7 p.m.).
