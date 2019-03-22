District 12-6A softball teams will begin their playoff pushes tonight as the second round of district begins.
After posting an unblemished record through the first eight games of district, Belton looks to continue its winning ways, traveling to Copperas Cove (4-4) for a 7 p.m. start.
The Lady Bulldawgs are tied with Harker Heights for fifth place. The Lady Knights host Temple (5-3) at 7 p.m.
The Tem-Cats are tied with Shoemaker, which is on a bye, for third place.
Tonight’s other District 12-6A games are Ellison (0-8) at Waco (2-6), and Killeen (1-7) at second-place Waco Midway (7-1).
Other area games include Salado at Liberty Hill (7 p.m.), Gatesville at Waco La Vega (6 p.m.), Johnson City LBJ at Florence (6 p.m.) and Lampasas at Taylor (7 p.m.).
BASEBALL
Ellison will host Midway tonight at 7 p.m. with the winner claiming sole possession of second place in District 12-6A.
The Eagles and Panthers have identical 5-1 records.
First-place Belton (6-0) travels to play Waco (1-6), while fifth-place Copperas Cove (3-3) looks to move closer to playoff contention when it hosts Killeen at 7 p.m.
Rounding out the District 12-6A slate, Temple (4-2) plays at Harker Heights (2-4).
Shoemaker, which is winless through seven games, has a bye tonight.
Elsewhere in the area, Salado plays at Liberty Hill and Lampasas plays at Taylor in District 27-4A, while Florence hosts Johnson City LBJ and Gatesville travels to La Vega.
SOCCER
Teams wrap up the regular season tonight, and Gatesville desperately needs victories to reach the playoffs.
The Hornets boys and girls teams can each clinch a postseason berth in District 17-4A by beating visiting Robinson. The girls play at 5:30 p.m. with the boys following at 7:30 p.m.
In District 12-6A, the Knights and Belton will prepare for the playoffs against Shoemaker and Midway, respectively. Harker Heights plays on the road at 7:30 p.m., while the Tigers play at home at 8 p.m.
Waco plays at Killeen (7:30 p.m.) and Copperas Cove plays at Temple (8 p.m.) to conclude the season.
In the girls race, Belton and Ellison have already secured their playoff spots entering tonight’s finales. The Lady Eagles are on a bye, and the Lady Tigers travel to Waco Midway (8 p.m.).
Other District 12-6A games include Temple at Copperas Cove, Killeen at Waco and Shoemaker at Harker Heights. All six teams are eliminated from playoff contention, and all three games begin at 7:30 p.m.
Around the area, Salado plays at Midlothian Heritage. The girls play at 4 p.m. and the boys follow at 6 p.m.
The Eagles and Lady Eagles are both playoff bound.
TRACK & FIELD
Killeen’s and Ellison’s boys and girls teams will both compete in the two-day, 61st annual San Angelo Relays.
Kangaroos long jumper Colin Price could break a stadium record, having already cleared 24 feet, 9 inches this season. The stadium record is 24-7 3/4.
The meet will be held at San Angelo Stadium.
