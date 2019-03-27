Copperas Cove delivered its best round of the year.
Now, the Lady Bulldawgs must do it again.
Looking to extend its season, Copperas Cove posted its lowest round, shooting a 348 at Stonetree Golf Club to place second following the opening round of the District 12-6A Tournament.
Belton, however, sits a mere two strokes back, forcing Lady Bulldawgs head coach Nate Reding to look past the performance and demand more when the teams return to the course today.
“We’ve got to put our foot on the gas,” he said. “We can’t just coast in.
“We have to go out there and shoot low — even lower than we did. We have to be aggressive and stay aggressive.”
Led by Elle Fox (74) and Madelyn Miller (76), who enter the second round in second and third place individually, Copperas Cove sits 29 strokes behind first-place Waco Midway (319).
Abigail Baker (94) and Jordan Dillon (104) round out the scores for the Lady Bulldawgs.
Belton finished the day with a 350 after Julia Garcia produced a team-low 77. The Lady Tigers need to make up two strokes today to finish in the top two and advance to the upcoming Region II-6A meet.
Unlike Reding, however, Belton head coach Eric Regier believes success hinges on finding tranquility for his young team.
“We just need to be more confident,” he said, “especially on the greens.
“I saw a lot of nervous chips and nervous putts instead of them just taking a deep breath, relaxing and trusting their feel and touch.”
Kennedy Tidwell complemented Garcia’s outing with an 85, while teammates Brooklyn Winkler and Grace Pohl rounded out the Lady Tigers’ scoring with rounds of 93 and 95, respectively. Riley Avery shot a 97 for Belton, but her score did not count toward the team total.
Midway’s second team is in distant fourth place with a first-round score of 388, while Harker Heights follows with a 426 behind Jasmine Harris’ 96. Belton’s second team (427) is fifth, and Temple and Ellison are tied for sixth with identical rounds of 457.
Lady Eagles standout Isabella Trujillo is flirting with advancing as an individual, sitting in ninth place after posting an 86. Eubin Shim, of Midway, leads the field with a 72.
Along with the top two teams, the top two individuals not on a qualifying team earn a berth to regionals held at Waco’s Cottonwood Creek Golf Course on April 24-25. The state tournament is May 13-14 at Georgetown.
While there is still a lot of work left to do before reaching state, Reding believes it is possible after seeing his team’s progression.
“Six months ago,” he said, “we were not quite where we needed to be. We had a girl who had just started playing, and we only have four girls, so they all know their scores are going to count no matter what.
“So, from then to know, I couldn’t be any more proud of them.”
12-6A GIRLS GOLF TOURNEY
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
- Eubin Shim, Waco Midway 72
- Elle Fox, Copperas Cove 74
- Madelyn Miller, Copperas Cove 76
- Julia Garcia, Belton 77
- Sarah Chung, Waco Midway 78
TEAM LEADERS
- Waco Midway No. 1 319
- Copperas Cove 348
- Belton 350
- Waco Midway No. 2 388
- Harker Heights 426
