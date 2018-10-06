Copperas Cove junior Madisen Honea capped off the regular season schedule by placing sixth in the 5A-6A division at the Lampasas Battlin’ Badger Invitational on Friday.
With the District 12-6A meet set for Thursday, Honea posted a time of 20 minutes, 0.9 seconds, helping the Lady Bulldawgs finish ninth as a team with 242 points.
Belton delivered the area’s top showing in the Class 5A-6A Division, placing four runners in the top 25 to finish fourth overall.
En route to accumulating 101 points, Lady Tigers senior Sela Anderson was 15th, crossing the finish line of the three-mile course in 20:35.3, while Michaela Decker (17th , 20:48.1), Shannon Cook (23rd, 21:15.9), Abigail Cargile (24th, 21:16.0) followed. Nadia Meyer (30th, 21:40.2) rounded out Belton’s scoring.
With 28 points, Cedar Park earned the team championship, beating out Georgetown East View (71) and Georgetown (91).
Grace Wallace, a junior, posted a time of 21:56.8 to place 38th, leading Harker Heights to a seventh-place showing with 230 points.
Temple (269) was 12th.
In the boys division, Belton placed third with 118 points as freshman Zachary Dennison (17:18.0) delivered a 15th-place performance.
Teammates Eli Cable (18th, 17:22.4), Zane Thompson (24th, 17:39.2), Brysin Minosky (30th, 17:52.7) and Jamison Schilling (42nd, 18:20.9) each finished in the top 45.
The Tigers beat out Harker Heights for the bronze medal. The Knights placed fourth with 146 points as junior Luke Lawhorn finished 16th with a time of 17:20.7 to lead the squad, while sophomore Andy Cabrero (25th, 17:41.1) also had a top-25 showing.
Cedar Park emerged with first-place honors, tallying just 19 points, while Georgetown East View (94) was second. Temple placed sixth with 166 points, while Waco (ninth, 253), Killeen (10th, 260), Shoemaker (13th, 333) and Copperas Cove (14th, 362) also competed.
The district meet will be held at Waco’s Heart of Texas Soccer Complex with the top three teams and the top 10 individuals advancing to the Region II-6A meet in Grand Prairie on Oct. 22.
