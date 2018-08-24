Shoemaker’s Jeremias Serrano Velez crossed the finish line in 16 minutes and seven seconds to win the Belton Cross Country Invitational on Friday at Wildflower Country Club in Temple.
Serrano Velez is 2 for 2 on the young season. He won last week's season-opening Temple Invitational.
College Station placed three in the top five to win the team championship with 51 points.
Belton was second with 83 points. The Tigers were led by Zachary Dennison’s sixth-place finish of 17:05. Eli Cable (17:12) was eighth.
Belton finished second in the 5A-6A girls race with 55 points, five behind winner Georgetown East View.
Sela Anderson finished fourth at 20:22 to lead the Lady Tigers. Abigail Cargile (20:44) was seventh.
Ellison was fourth. Alina Simon led the Lady Eagles with a sixth-place finish (20:36).
Copperas Cove’s Madisen Honea placed third (20:06), helping the Lady Dawgs finish sixth.
SALADO BOYS TOP 1A-4A FIELD
Salado’s Hunter Haas won the 1A-4A boys race in 16 :38 to lead the Eagles to the team championship.
Logan Rickey finished in 17:12 as Salado took the top two spots.
Fourteen schools competed for the team title. Salado finished with 80 points, eight ahead of runner-up Gatesville.
The Hornets were led by Riley McClure’s fourth-place finish (17:40). Luis Maclas (7th, 18:28) and Miles Barnes (10th, 18:41) also finished in the top 10.
Lampasas was third with 11 points. Qadir Tolliver (18:48) led the Badgers with a 13th-place finish.
In the 1A-4A girls race, Salado finished second, one point behind San Saba, the top-ranked team in Class 2A.
The Lady Eagles placed two in the top four. Jaci McGregor was second at 12:38. Anna Lesley was fourth (13:12).
Lampasas finished fourth, led by Taylor Moore’s seventh-place run of 13:17.
Gatesville placed fifth. Katrina Thoms led the Hornets with a sixth-place finish (13:15).
FRIDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
- Salado def. Rogers 25-23, 21-25, 25-22, 25-18
Leander Volleypalooza
- Cedar Park def. Belton 25-17, 25-11
- Round Rock Stony Point def. Belton 17-25, 26-24, 25-19
- Waco Midway def. Belton 25-19, 25-13
