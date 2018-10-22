Ellison juniors Jeremiah Tomlin and Ikel Hernandez led the Eagles to a 17th-place showing at Monday’s Region II-6A meet.
Racing along the 5,000-meter course at Arlington’s Jesse Owens Memorial Complex after heavy rains forced a location change, the pair finished within 15 seconds of each other, helping the Eagles edge out District 12-6A rival Belton.
Tomlin placed 44th overall with at time of 16 minutes, 11.77 seconds, and Hernandez crossed the finish line in 16:25.02 to place 56th overall. Cedric Johnson (115th, 17:35.91), Phillip Saucedo (126th, 17:54.99) and Julian Marcovitch (136th, 18:08.58) rounded out Ellison’s scoring.
Shamir Bogues (151st, 18:42.34) and Devin Boston (166th, 20:37.29) also competed for the Eagles, but their scores did not count toward the team total.
The Eagles tallied 477 points.
With 496 points, the Tigers finished 18th as Eli Cable (72nd, 16:34.37) and Brysin Minosky (74th, 16:37.75) led the way. Zachary Dennison (112th, 17:30.33), Zane Thompson (118th, 17:40.85) and Weslee Baker (120th, 17:46.36) followed the juniors.
Jesse Chuey Hernandez (92nd, 16:59.20), Luis Rojas (101st, 17:11.18), Seth Little (111th, 17:30.24), Marcanthony Chavez (139th, 18:19.67) and Caleb Cook (157th, 19:02.76) guided Temple to 20th place. The Wildcats scored 600 points.
The Woodlands scored just 59 points en route to regional title, while Abilene Wylie (88), The Woodlands College Park (143) and Plano West (154) captured the remaining berths for the upcoming state meet.
The top four teams and top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team advance to state.
Shoemaker senior Jeremias Serrano Velez completed his high school career by placing 60th overall with a time of 16:17.23, while Harker Heights junior Luke Lawhorn posted a time of 16:53.62 to place 106th.
In the girls division, Belton senior Sela Anderson (20:04.12) capped off her high school career by placing 70th at the meet, guiding the Lady Tigers to a 14th-place finish with 421 points.
Belton junior Jordan Jones completed the 5,000-meter course in 20:07.50, crossing the finish line three spots behind Anderson, while teammates Abigail Cargile (81st, 20:18.98), Shannon Cook (98th, 20:52.21) and Michaela Decker (99th, 20:52.89) rounded out the Lady Tigers’ scoring.
Lexy Jernigan (109th, 21:13.46) and Nadia Meyer (124th, 21:46.88) also raced for Belton, but their scores did not count toward the team total.
Temple placed 23rd in the meet, scoring 698 points as sophomore Gabriela Soto delivered the team’s top showing, placing 121st with a time of 21:38.73. Naomi Ball (137th, 22:14.60), Mallory Dominguez (139th, 22:23.18), Lavina Brown (149th, 21:21.26) and Nadia Mireles (152nd, 23:34.62) completed the Tem-Cats’ scoring.
Prosper (72) narrowly won the team championship, beating Austin Vandegrift by a single point, while Cypress Bridgeland (88) and College Park (117) earned the region’s final state berths.
Individually, Copperas Cove junior Madisen Honea posted a top-100 finish, placing 95th with a time of 20:28.05, while Harker Heights junior Grace Wallace (132nd 21:32.95) and Ellison senior Alejandra Collier (138th , 21:44.61) also competed.
