Ellison is sending two regional throwing champions to next month's state track meet in Austin. Harker Heights and Killeen will also have regional winners in the meet.
Ellison's Antares Gillespie won the shot put with a toss of 55 feet, 1¼ inches at last weekend's Region I-6A Meet at the University of Texas-Arlington. Copperas Cove senior Daveon Thomas finished fifth with a personal-best throw of 50-6½.
Ellison state-bound discus thrower Aubrey Kelly saved his best for last. After taking the lead with a throw of 161-9 in the second round, Kelly fouled on his next three attempts and dropped to second. In the final round, Kelly unleashed a throw of 170-0 to win handily over Lewisville Hebron's Carlos Hatcher (162-9).
Killeen's Bobby Smith set the regional record of 199-10 last year.
Harker Heights' Adrese Atkins, Shamell Allwood, Jalen Flowers and Caleb Brandon won the 4x400 relay with a time of 3 minutes, 15.27 seconds. DeSoto edged Ellison by 12-hundredths of a second to take the silver. Jaelon Lemon, Isayah Williams, Malik Pratt and Michael Adams finished in 3:15.87 for Ellison.
Killeen High's Devonte Cochran won the triple jump by going 48 feet, 2¼ inches. He was third in the long jump, just missing a silver medal by a half-inch. Teammate Vodrick Carter was fifth in the triple jump (46-1¾).
Ellison's Sullivan Sanders also earned a spot in the state meet as the runner-up in the 300 hurdles with a time of 14.30 seconds. Arlington Bowie's Ryan Williams won in 14.21. Harker Heights junior Gerard Bryant was sixth (14.92). Shoemaker's Deveon Groves was eighth (15.11). Sanders' 14.34 was the top time in Friday's prelims.
Juniors Jacob Houston of Ellison and Tre Berry of Belton were fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 300 hurdles.
Ellison was sixth in the 4x100 relay. Paris, DeMarkus Kahey, Rian Mckinley and Breezion Spiller finished with a time of 41.94. All four runners are underclassmen.
The Eagles were also sixth (1:27.50) in the 4x200 with Paris, Spiller, Mckinley and Lemon.
The Eagles' strong performances help them finish second in the team standings with 54. DeSoto won with 88 points. Harker Heights was seventh (21) and Killeen tied for 10th with 18.
Ellison freshman Amir Paris was third in the 200 with a time of 21.23 seconds. He posted the top time in Friday's prelims at 21.14.
Bulldawg senior high jumper Neyland Block cleared 6 feet, 4 inches to place fourth.
Belton junior Kaylee Hausum was the top local finisher in the girls meet. She was third in the discus (137-7).
Copperas Cove junior Aidan Chace was fourth in the high jump (5-6).
Shoemaker sophomore Cherith Hicks was fourth in the shot put (39-5¼).
Belton junior Sela Anderson was fifth in the 300 hurdles (45.59).
Ellison junior Alana Howard placed sixth in the 100 hurdles (14.87).
