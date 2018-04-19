WACO — With a shot for the regional meet at Texas-Arlington on the line, a plethora of local athletes were looking to punch their tickets on Thursday at Waco Midway’s Panther Stadium.
Ellison put together a dominating performance in the boys events, as they had eight individuals and three relay teams advance to regionals.
The Eagles finished second in the 400 relay (41.00), fourth in the 800 relay (1:27.70), and second in the 1,600 relay (3:18.60).
Dominique Bacon (1:58.80) came in third place during the 800-meter race for Ellison. Sullivan Sanders (14.20) claimed gold for the Eagles in the 110 hurdles. Breezion Spiller (10.70) was fourth in the 100 dash and Michael Adams (48.40) was second in the 200 dash.
Ellison had two people advance in the 300 hurdles, as Jacob Houston (39.10) finished in first place and Joey Ortiz-Martinez (40.10) finished in fourth place.
Reggie Evelyn (4:38.70) just made the cut in the 1,600 with a fourth-place finish, and Bacon (4:41.60) just missed the cut with a fifth-place run.
Harker Heights was the first team to secure a spot, as the Lady Knights (47.70) took fourth place in the 400-meter relay. Ellison and Shoemaker tied for fifth place with a time of 48.30 and Killeen (48.60) was sixth.
Ellison’s Amira Lambertis (2:19.90) took third place and Harker Heights’ Jasmine Early (2:20.40) took fourth place in the 800 run. Lambertis was able to improve her previous time (2:20.27) by a second.
During the 100 hurdles, two local athletes were able to clinch a spot. Ellison’s Alana Howard (14.90) placed third, and Belton’s Sela Anderson (15.00) placed fourth.
During the 100, Kaila Wilborn, of Ellison, was able to advance after finishing in third with a time of 12.20. Wilborn was able to improve her time from the last meet, which was 12.47.
During the 800 relay, Shoemaker (1:42.60) finished in third place with Ellison (5th, 1:44.80), Harker Heights (7th, 1:45.50), and Copperas Cove (8th, 1:46.30) rounding out the standings.
Killeen freshman Zacaria Hopkins (58.80) just missed making the cut for regionals, finishing in fifth place in the 400. Shoemaker senior Geordan Blanchard (58.90) was right behind Hopkins with a sixth-place finish.
Belton was the only team with a runner to advance in the 300 hurdles as Anderson (43.20) came in fourth place.
Jordan Jones (5:27.73) from Belton was able to snag second place in the 1600-meter run, and Early (5:39.26) from Harker Heights just missed the cut with a fifth-place finish.
Harker Heights (3:58.50) was able to advance with a third place finish in the 1,600 relay, and Killeen (4:01.20) finished on the outside looking in at fifth place.
Devon Groves (14.80) placed fourth in the 300 hurdles to advance. Groves (39.30) also took third in the 300 hurdles.The Grey Wolves Serrano (4:27.20) won the 1,600.
Harker Heights didn’t have as much luck in the meet. The Knights (3:18.93) 1,600 relay team came in third place.
Belton (1:27.10) finished third in the 800 relay and the Tigers had three individuals advance to the regionals.
Brysin Minosky (10:10.06) finished fourth in the 3,200, Tre Berry (39.30) finished second in the 300 hurdles, and Devyn Raper (21.50) came in third in the 200.
