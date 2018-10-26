Ellison heads into tonight’s matchup against Belton looking to take one step closer to the playoffs.
The Eagles (3-5, 3-3 District 12-6A) are coming off a 42-18 road loss against Temple last week and are tied with Killeen (4-4, 3-3) for the fourth place in district.
The Tigers head to Leo Buckley Stadium after taking a 38-20 homecoming victory over the Kangaroos last week.
Belton (5-2, 4-1) sits in third place in the district standing behind the undefeated Temple (7-0, 5-0) and Waco Midway (5-1, 5-0).
Last time the Eagles were home, they earned a 42-18 win over crosstown rival Shoemaker with junior quarterback Breezion Spiller leading the offense by completing 8 of 14 passes for 144 yards while rushing for another 133 yards.
The last time the Tigers came to Killeen, they ran away with a 48-14 win against Harker Heights, scoring 41 points in the first half.
Belton quarterback Connor Carothers threw for 220 yards on 20 of 26 passes, including a 12-yard touchdown pass to Denver Holman late in the second quarter.
Jason Stephens and Devyn Raper both returned interceptions for touchdowns in the first quarter, with Stephens’ scoring covering 36 yards and Raper accounting for a 46-yard touchdown.
With the playoff picture beginning to take shape in the district, Ellison can take a big step toward securing a postseason berth with a win before playing Killeen in its regular season finale next week.
The Eagles’ bye falls on the final week of the season.
Tonight’s game is set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.