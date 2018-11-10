DISTRICT 12-6A
OVERALL W L Pct. PF PA
Waco Midway 8 1 .889 380 185
Temple 8 2 .800 408 184
Belton 7 3 .700 450 317
Copperas Cove 7 3 .700 348 264
Killeen 5 5 .500 269 195
Ellison 4 6 .400 268 382
Shoemaker 2 8 .200 205 309
Harker Heights 1 9 .100 125 389
Waco 1 9 .100 124 452
DISTRICT W L Pct. PF PA
y-Waco Midway 8 0 1.000 372 158
x-Temple 6 2 .750 320 145
x-Belton 6 2 .750 388 254
x-Copperas Cove 5 3 .625 307 231
Ellison 4 4 .500 249 304
Killeen 4 4 .500 212 168
Shoemaker 2 6 .250 191 254
Harker Heights 1 7 .125 96 304
Waco 0 8 .000 88 413
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched district title
Friday’s Games
Copperas Cove 22, Temple 18
Killeen 55, Waco 17
Shoemaker 35, Harker Heights 14
Waco Midway 53, Belton 21
BYE: Ellison
DISTRICT 5-4A, DIV. I
OVERALL W L Pct. PF PA
Waco La Vega 8 2 .800 441 175
Stephenville 6 3 .667 298 192
China Spring 5 5 .500 281 288
Brownwood 4 5 .444 258 328
Gatesville 3 7 .300 192 332
DISTRICT W L Pct. PF PA
y-Waco La Vega 4 0 1.000 194 65
x-Stephenville 3 1 .750 112 69
x-Brownwood 1 3 .250 107 163
x-China Spring 1 3 .250 103 140
Gatesville 1 3 .250 60 139
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched district title
Friday’s Scores
China Spring 47, Brownwood 34
Waco La Vega 49, Gatesville 14
BYE: Stephenville
DISTRICT 14-4A, DIV. I
OVERALL W L Pct. PF PA
Liberty Hill 8 1 .889 537 189
Canyon Lake 7 3 .700 267 183
Lampasas 6 4 .600 396 311
Fredericksburg 5 5 .500 325 382
Taylor 4 6 .400 230 338
Burnet 2 8 .200 232 358
DISTRICT W L Pct. PF PA
y-Liberty Hill 5 0 1.000 314 70
x-Lampasas 4 1 .800 207 156
x-Canyon Lake 2 3 .400 121 122
x-Taylor 2 3 .400 130 198
Fredericksburg 2 3 .400 149 217
Burnet 0 5 .000 109 263
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched district title
Friday’s Scores
Lampasas 49, Fredericksburg 47
Liberty Hill 47, Fischer Canyon Lake 0
Taylor 42, Burnet 28
DISTRICT 8-4A, DIV. II
Overall W L Pct. PF PA
Lorena 9 1 .900 393 163
Fairfield 8 2 .800 348 212
Waco Connally 7 3 .700 316 264
Robinson 5 5 .500 276 308
Madisonville 5 5 .500 266 274
Salado 4 6 .400 268 243
Mexia 2 8 .200 266 371
DISTRICT W L Pct. PF PA
y-Lorena 5 1 .833 251 99
x-Fairfield 4 2 .667 187 114
x-Waco Connally 4 2 .667 183 173
x-Robinson 3 3 .500 151 183
Madisonville 3 3 .500 149 202
Salado 2 4 .333 159 186
Mexia 0 6 .000 125 247
y-clinched district title
Friday’s Scores
Fairfield 28, Salado 15
Lorena 67, Mexia 6
Waco Connally 39, Robinson 14
DISTRICT 8-3A, DIV. II
OVERALL W L Pct. PF PA
Clifton 10 0 1.000 462 73
Lexington 7 2 .778 375 186
Rogers 6 4 .600 318 281
Hamilton 5 5 .500 263 322
Florence 2 8 .200 195 448
DISTRICT W L Pct. PF PA
y-Clifton 4 0 1.000 199 45
x-Lexington 3 1 .750 168 61
x-Rogers 2 2 .500 132 95
x-Hamilton 1 3 .250 100 187
Florence 0 4 .000 40 251
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched district title
Friday’s Scores
Clifton 48, Rogers 8
Hamilton 75, Florence 27
BYE: Lexington
