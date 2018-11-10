DISTRICT 12-6A

OVERALL    W    L    Pct.    PF    PA

Waco Midway    8    1    .889    380    185

Temple    8    2    .800    408    184

Belton    7    3    .700    450    317

Copperas Cove    7    3    .700    348    264

Killeen    5    5    .500    269    195

Ellison    4    6    .400    268    382

Shoemaker    2    8    .200    205    309

Harker Heights    1    9    .100    125    389

Waco    1    9    .100    124    452

DISTRICT    W    L    Pct.    PF    PA

y-Waco Midway    8    0    1.000    372    158

x-Temple    6    2    .750    320    145

x-Belton    6    2    .750    388    254

x-Copperas Cove    5    3    .625    307    231

Ellison    4    4    .500    249    304

Killeen    4    4    .500    212    168

Shoemaker    2    6    .250    191    254

Harker Heights    1    7    .125    96    304

Waco    0    8    .000    88    413

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched district title

Friday’s Games

Copperas Cove 22, Temple 18

Killeen 55, Waco 17

Shoemaker 35, Harker Heights 14

Waco Midway 53, Belton 21

BYE: Ellison

DISTRICT 5-4A, DIV. I

OVERALL    W    L    Pct.    PF    PA

Waco La Vega    8    2    .800    441    175

Stephenville    6    3    .667    298    192

China Spring    5    5    .500    281    288

Brownwood    4    5    .444    258    328

Gatesville    3    7    .300    192    332

DISTRICT    W    L    Pct.    PF    PA

y-Waco La Vega    4    0    1.000    194    65

x-Stephenville    3    1    .750    112    69

x-Brownwood    1    3    .250    107    163

x-China Spring    1    3    .250    103    140

Gatesville    1    3    .250    60    139

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched district title

Friday’s Scores

China Spring 47, Brownwood 34

Waco La Vega 49, Gatesville 14

BYE: Stephenville

DISTRICT 14-4A, DIV. I

OVERALL    W    L    Pct.    PF    PA

Liberty Hill    8    1    .889    537    189

Canyon Lake    7    3    .700    267    183

Lampasas    6    4    .600    396    311

Fredericksburg    5    5    .500    325    382

Taylor    4    6    .400    230    338

Burnet    2    8    .200    232    358

DISTRICT    W    L    Pct.    PF    PA

y-Liberty Hill    5    0    1.000    314    70

x-Lampasas    4    1    .800    207    156

x-Canyon Lake    2    3    .400    121    122

x-Taylor    2    3    .400    130    198

Fredericksburg    2    3    .400    149    217

Burnet    0    5    .000    109    263

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched district title

Friday’s Scores

Lampasas 49, Fredericksburg 47

Liberty Hill 47, Fischer Canyon Lake 0

Taylor 42, Burnet 28

DISTRICT 8-4A, DIV. II

Overall    W    L    Pct.    PF    PA

Lorena    9    1    .900    393    163

Fairfield    8    2    .800    348    212

Waco Connally    7    3    .700    316    264

Robinson    5    5    .500    276    308

Madisonville    5    5    .500    266    274

Salado    4    6    .400    268    243

Mexia    2    8    .200    266    371

DISTRICT    W    L    Pct.    PF    PA

y-Lorena    5    1    .833    251    99

x-Fairfield    4    2    .667    187    114

x-Waco Connally    4    2    .667    183    173

x-Robinson    3    3    .500    151    183

Madisonville    3    3    .500    149    202

Salado    2    4    .333    159    186

Mexia    0    6    .000    125    247

y-clinched district title

Friday’s Scores

Fairfield 28, Salado 15

Lorena 67, Mexia 6

Waco Connally 39, Robinson 14

DISTRICT 8-3A, DIV. II

OVERALL    W    L    Pct.    PF    PA

Clifton    10    0    1.000    462    73

Lexington    7    2    .778    375    186

Rogers    6    4    .600    318    281

Hamilton    5    5    .500    263    322

Florence    2    8    .200    195    448

DISTRICT    W    L    Pct.    PF    PA

y-Clifton    4    0    1.000    199    45

x-Lexington    3    1    .750    168    61

x-Rogers    2    2    .500    132    95

x-Hamilton    1    3    .250    100    187

Florence    0    4    .000    40    251

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched district title

Friday’s Scores

Clifton 48, Rogers 8

Hamilton 75, Florence 27

BYE: Lexington

